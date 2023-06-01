Nathan Cumberbatch has won five WIAA Division 2 championship and six medals at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex over the past two seasons.

The Shorewood High School senior has won the 400- and 800-meter runs two straight years and helped his 1,600 relay team cross the finish line first as a sophomore.

He is eyeing up a strong finish to his career by tackling all three events again this weekend before embarking on his track and field commitment to the University of Southern California.

Cumberbatch, who has competed internationally for Trinidad and Tobago, is seeded first in both individual events with times of 48.8 seconds and 1:56.32 but has run as fast as 47.57 and 1:50.33.

Shorewood's 1,600 relay is also seeded first at 3:23.97.

WASHBURN IS MOST DECORATED: There is no athlete more decorated in track and field at this meet than Webster senior Ava Washburn, who will compete in the sport at the University of Washington after graduation.

Heck, she even gave her a school a Division 3 team state championship with her three victories and runner-up finish in four events as a junior.

Her father, Jarrod Washburn, was a pitcher and World Series champion for the Los Angeles Angels, and her mother, Kerrie Washburn, was an All-American track and field competitor at UW-Oshkosh. Her brothers, Jack and Owen, are playing Division I baseball at Texas Tech.

Ava prepares to add to the family success by competing in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump over the next two days.

She owns the state's best Division 3 performances in the 100 hurdles (15.01) and 300 hurdles (45.06) and is definitely the one to beat in the long jump (18-11½) and triple jump (37-10¼).

Ava is looking to add to to her her three championship medals and overall medal count of eight.

SANDVIG ALSO STANDS AT 8: Chippewa Falls senior Brooklyn Sandvig has won eight Division 1 medals over the past two seasons and is looking to add to her championship haul of four golds.

She won the 100, 200 and 00 and placed fourth in the long jump as a junior after winning the 400, placing third in the 100 and 200 and placing fifth in the long jump as a sophomore.

Sandvig enters this weekend with the state's best Division 1 performances in the 100 (11.75), 200 (24.23) and 400 (54.54). She has the second-best long jump of 18-7¼.

SMITH AIMS FOR LONG-STANDING RECORD: Hortonville junior Ben Smith has been turning heads all spring with some of his performances in the shot put and discus, so watch for more big things this weekend.

Smith won both events as a Division 1 sophomore, and he is well ahead of the rest of the state with his throws of 68-10½ in the shot put and 209-11 in the discus.

That shot put is tops in the nation, and the discus throw is near the top, making Smith a good draw for attention the next two days with his eyes certainly set on Luke Sullivan's Division 1 meet record of 193-3 in the discus. That record was set in 1993.

BOSLEY FAMILY CONTINUES MARCH: Owen Bosley's father was a Gatorade Athlete of the year, and his older brother was a multi-time state champion and Gatorade Athlete of the Year before him at Mequon Homestead.

Now, Owen Bosley will round the track12 more times in the next two days before moving on to a track and cross country career at Harvard

Bosley's best times of 4:11.13 and 8:54.19 are well ahead of the pack in Division 1. He will try to strike gold in both after previous finishes of fourth and second in the 3,200.

KOWALE SEEKS MORE MEDALS: Whitefish Bay senior Lola Kowale will compete in four events over the next two days, but she already has a collection of five medals after qualifying in eight events over the past two seasons.

The University of Virginia commit placed second in both the Division 1 100 and 200 as a junior and added fourth place in the 400, so she is targeting gold as a senior.

With Sandvig around, that won't be easy, but Kowale has run as fast as 11.84 in the 100 and 24.28 in the 200, so pay attention to those finals if both get through prelims.

Her best of 56.75 in the 400 is the third-fastest in Division 1, and she's qualified in the long jump with an 18-2 as her best of the season.

MARTINS WELCOMES OPPORTUNITY: A hamstring injury kept Shorewood senior Delea Martins from competing as a junior, and the COVID-19 pandemic erased her freshman season.

Martins, who will run at the University of North Carolina, is a qualifier this weekend in the Division 2 100, 200 and 400 and has reason to be excited about the possibilities.

Martins owns the state's top Division 1 times in the 100 (11.96), 200 (24.63) and 400 (56.0) this season.

BRANDENBURG SEEKS REPEAT: Mequon Homestead junior Eva Brandenburg won the Division 1 300 hurdles and placed fifth in the 100 hurdles as a sophomore. She has also been part of two straight third-place finishes in the 800 relay.

Her best times this season rank her fourth in the 100s (14.95) and fifth in the 300s (44.62), and she will chase her PR of 44.1 in the 300s at last year's state meet.

VOLK JUMPS TO FRONT: Three Lakes senior Kallie Volk won the Division 3 high jump and placed second in both the long jump and triple jump in her first state meet last year.

Volk, who will be a heptathlete at UW-Milwaukee, is back in all three events, and her best performances of the season -- 5-5 in the high jump, 18-0½ in the long jump and 36-5 in the triple jump -- all rank among the top three performances in the division this season.

SKY THE LIMIT FOR RAMBATT: Walworth Big Foot junior Kaden Ranbatt has a pair of top-four finishes in the Division 2 pole vault under his belt, but he is looking for bigger this this weekend.

A runner-up as a freshman and fourth-place finisher as a sophomore, Rambatt has cleared 15-7 this season, and that's much higher that the Division 2 meet record of 15-1.

CUMMINGS CONTINUES TO SOAR: Hartford senior Aaron Cummings placed third in the Division 3 pole vault as a sophomore before clearing 15-6 and winning it as a junior.

Cummings is back with a season-best of 16-6 as the favorite to win that second title.

The three-sport athlete -- football and wrestling being the other two -- and North Dakota State track and field commit has made quick progress after a shoulder injury kept him away from the pole vault until May 4 of this season.

Instead, he helped his team as a sprinter before he was ready to start vaulting agaiin. He cleared 16-2 eight days after his competitive return to the event.

DENEEN CAPS BUSY CAREER: Shell Lake senior Landon Deneen is completing his final athletic season in high school, and he will head off to join the track and field program at St. Thomas (Minn.) as a 14-time letterwinner with his biggest sports being track, soccer and basketball.

He owns four medals with two third-place finishes in the Division 3 300 hurdles and two fifth in the 110 hurdles, but he won't hurdle this weekend due to a hip injury that will require surgery later this month.

Deneen has instead focused on the sprints and is qualified in the 100, 200 and 400. His best time of 21.64 in the state's best in Division 3, and so is his 48.37 in the 400. His top 100 time of 10.98 is second.

UDDIN LOOKS TO MAKE IMPRESSION: Osceola freshman Elletta Uddin will certainly be an athlete to watch for the few years if her first season is any indication.

Uddin has the fastest Division 2 times this season in the 100 hurdles (14.65) and 300 hurdles (44.55). She is also a qualifier in the high jump with a season-best of 5-2 and has helped the Chieftains run the state's fastest time of 4:01.92 in the 1,600 relay.

Uddin is building on a successful cross country season that included a fourth-place team finish in Division 2.

NITEK DEBUT AN ANTICIPATED ONE: Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Trent Nitek is in his first season of track and field, and he has already established himself as one of the state's best.

His time of 10.74 ranks first in the Division 3 100, and his 22.04 is second in the 200.

JOHNSON OPTS FOR BASKETBALL: Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson owns three school records and has won four Division 2 medals in the shot put and discus the past two years.

She looks for her second title in the discus before shifting to prepare for a basketball career at the University of Minnesota.

Johnson has season-best performances of 162-4 and 42-11. The discus performance is the best in the state regardless of division, and the shot put ranks third among all divisions.

SCHULTZ ALSO SHIFTS TO HOOPS: New Berlin West senior Meghan Schultz is trying to win her second straight Division 2 title in the shot put with a season-best 45-2¼ after going 8 inches farther a year ago. Schultz has the second-best throws in the state in both shot put and discus this spring, and this will serve as her final competition before joining the UW-Green Bay women's basketball team this summer.