WIAA state track and field: Stevens Point's Roisin Willis makes return to La Crosse

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — It's been three years since Roisin Willis staged her introduction to the crowd at the WIAA state track and field meet.

It was anticipated to be a special weekend for the freshman from Stevens Point Area High School, and it was when she broke the meet record with a time of 2 minutes, 5.68 seconds in the Division 1 800-meter run and later contributed to the Panthers' winning performance in the 1,600 relay.

She hasn't been back since — for good reason — and hopes to complete her WIAA career with just as big of a weekend before packing up and heading on to the next stage in the sport at Stanford University.

"I'm so excited to be coming back," Willis said. "It was ne of my favorite meets my freshman year, and to not be able to come back until now is crazy.

"I'm super excited to have the opportunity to compete this weekend."

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the meet when Willis was a sophomore, so she had no chance to defend her championship.

She was able to compete as a junior, but a scheduling conflict kept her away.

Instead, Willis spent those days competing with the nation's best at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Her bid to make the summer team in the 800 ended with a 13th-place finish in the semifinal.

There will be more chances for Willis to qualify in the future, but she seems happy to be able to concentrate on this kind of meet for the week. Spectators at the Veterans Memorial Athletic Complex this weekend should get to see her run three times -- both days in the 1,600 relay and in Saturday's 800-meter final.

Willis brings with her the national clout of recent meet stars Kenny Bednarek, Molly Seidel or Brooke Jaworski.

Track and field has always been part of the two-time Gatorade state track and field athlete of the year's life, but the commitment amped up a few years ago.

Her mother, Breeda Dennehy-Willis, was an Olympian distance runner for Ireland. She competed in the 5,000-meter race during the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

The senior said mom's experience has helped to an extent but that they have competed in very different events. Still, Willis's parents helped her figure ut the best event in which to compete in national events.

"When I started track, I started with the shortest event possible," Willis said. "I ran the 100, and it didn't take long to realize that the shorter distances weren't exactly where my potential was.

Then I did the 400 for a long time, and I realized that's not really where I should be, either. I also did cross country, but I didn't really like it as much. The 800 was in the middle, and my parents watched me run it and thought it really played to my strengths."

Willis adapted favorably when the decision was made. She owns age-group national records in the event and was clocked at 2:00.06 at Boston University in February. That performance took nearly 2 seconds off the previous record for high school runners in the indoor 800.

Her top challengers in the 800 (with their sectional times) are expected to be Merrill's senior Elizabeth Schmidt (2:18.34), Hudson sophomore Rebecca Belany (2:19.33), Waukesha West senior Berkeley Krell (2:19.37) and Muskego senior Rachel Helm (2:19.44).

Willis wasn't ready to share a goal time for Saturday's 800 when asked, but Willis isn't simply running to win. She'll try to give those in attendance one of those moments they won't forget.

"I'm focused on time because it's a great environment and opportunity," Willis said. "I'm shooting for a personal best, so hopefully, I can run under that time."

Even if Willis doesn't beat that personal best, she seems primed to lower the Division 1 meet record of 2:05.68 that she already owns from her freshman season.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

