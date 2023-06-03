Last year’s WIAA state track and field meet was not what Tomah junior Elijah Brown expected.

Entering as the top seed in the Division 2 boys 100-meter dash in his sophomore season, Brown didn’t qualify for the final and it forced him to change his mindset heading into this year’s meet.

“Honestly, my expectations were always just to win,” Brown said. “I realized that sometimes God has a different plan for me and it might not be to win. I started to accept that and it honestly helped my mentality going in. I wasn’t as nervous.”

“I had the mentality that God had me.”

With a new perspective, Brown won Saturday’s Division 2 boys 100 final in 10.77 seconds and finished third in the boys 200 in 21.66.

“I feel grateful honestly,” Brown said. “I just feel so lucky, grateful and happy.”

Brown won his 100 final by just one-thousandth of a second over Green Bay Southwest senior Lyndon Hemmrich-Hartman, a margin so close Brown didn’t know if he had it at first.

“I honestly thought Lyndon had it,” Brown said. “I really did think he had it. It was really close I couldn’t tell.”

Brown ran the 200 final in 21.66 to a third-place finish.

Brown channeled the disappointment he felt in last year’s state meet into changes over the offseason. After spending the previous offseason focused on weight training that translated to both track and football, this past summer was spent trying to increase his speed and explosiveness with a rededication to track.

“I just knew what to expect (this year),” Brown said. “Last year I had no idea what it was like going into it. The main thing that helped me was in the offseason I put in more track specific workouts.”

A friendly rivalry with one of his teammates on the Timberwolves football and track teams also motivated him. Sophomore Alex Boyko is a wide receiver in the fall and track sprinter in the spring, just like Brown.

“Once I got to the season, my friend Alex Boyko, he’s a really good teammate and he pushed me a lot,” Brown said. “He’s just naturally really fast. Track isn’t his main sport but he’s so fast it just pushed me. Because track is my main sport, I felt I should be better than him. That rivalry kind of pushed me.”

Brown and Boyko finished 1-2 in the boys 100 at the Baraboo regionals with the junior beating the sophomore by less than one-tenth of a second. Brown said he’d be standing side-by-side with him on the podium if not for an injury.

“He should be here right now but he unfortunately got hurt,” Brown said. “Next year, we’re getting 1-2.”