Nobody was as shocked at Westby High School sophomore Erin Gluch’s performance in the Division 3 girls high jump than herself.

It wasn't winning another state title that shocked her — it was how.

Entering the WIAA state track and field championship with a personal best jump of 5 feet, 5 inches, Gluch’s 5-8 mark Saturday was enough to claim her second title in the event.

Making it on her third attempt, her hands covered her mouth in disbelief as she stood alongside her coach, Chris Yanske.

“I’m 5 foot, 5 inches so I don’t even know where that came from,” Gluch said. “I’ve never attempted 5-8. I’ve never even seen what it looks like.”

Gluch is now a two-time event champion in two different divisions. Gluch claimed the Division 2 title last year at 5-5 before Westby was moved to Division 3. In the end, it was down to Gluch and Three Lakes/Phelps senior Kallie Volk, the defending champion.

“I knew going into Division 3 would be harder because Kallie is a really good jumper,” Gluch said. “I just had to keep in the back of my mind to push.”

The two each had just one fault each through the first five heights. Fall Creek junior Evelyn Bergeron failed on three attempts at 5-5, bringing it down to the two previous champions.

Gluch and Volk each cleared 5-6 and 5-7 on their second attempts, but it came down to their final attempts at 5-8. Gluch cleared and Volk — who also won her title at 5-5 last year — clipped the bar to hand Gluch the championship.

“(Kallie) is a really good high jumper, too, and we were just going back and forth,” Gluch said. “I just knew I had to be the one to come out on top, so we just kept going.”

Yaske celebrated with Gluch as she stood stunned at her own achievement, hands over her mouth and then on her head. She met a long standing goal the two had had for her when she hit 5-7, then she smashed it.

“He really wanted that,” Gluch said. “Our goal the whole season was to get 5-7, so when I got 5-8 it felt like we went full circle.”

Gluch, having already clinched the title, took three shots at tying the state record of 5-9 but was unsuccessful.