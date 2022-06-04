WIAA state track and field: Willis provides special moment at UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE -- The commotion in the crowd began as Stevens Point Area High School senior Roisin Willis hit the first turn of the Division 1 800-meter run at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex late Saturday afternoon.

Spectators wanted to see something special from a runner who has built a national reputation, and their excitement grew with every step taken by Willis.

They wanted to be able to say they were there when Willis, who will run for Stanford University next season, ran two laps around the track in less than two minutes.

They stood and cheered as she ran the final 100 meters of her first lap around the track and remained on their feet as she circled around again.

They watched Willis and the clock that sat near the finish line. They watched Willis, then the clock. Willis again, then the clock as they provided her with the motivation that can grow from a standing ovation.

She crossed the line as the first number switched from 1 to 2, but everyone in attendance received their special moment when it stopped at 2:00.04. They were all witness to a national record.

Willis, who was running in just her second state track and field meet after the pandemic wiped out her sophomore year, and she missed last season's due to the U.S. Olympic Trials, provided a new goal for her peers -- not just in the state but all over the country -- to aspire toward.

"I only had two chances to run in this meet," Willis said after the race. "To have a crowd like that and an experience like this is amazing."

Willis wasted little time and attacked the first turn. The starting stagger was made up long before she reached the second turn, and that's when it was simply a race between Willis and the clock.

That's what was expected, but expected things don't always happen.

Janesville Craig senior Rylee Coleman finished second in 2:14.03. Willis beat her by 14 seconds while lowering her own meet record from the 2:05.68 she ran here as a freshman.

"Personal best, so I'm very excited," said Willis, who advanced to the 800 semifinals during last year's Olympic Trials. "It meant so much to me because this experience is very different from all my other races.

"To run that today, I was just very grateful."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

