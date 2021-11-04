WIAA state volleyball: Appleton North ends Holmen's season in Division 1 quarterfinals

GREEN BAY — The Holmen High School volleyball team knew it was running into a potential buzz saw Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Vikings understood the level of play to expect from Appleton North and hoped they could match it for a chance to upset the second-seeded Lightning in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal match.

North didn't let that happen. The Lightning controlled the match through their serve, through their defense and through their play at the net and ended seventh-seeded Holmen's first state appearance with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 defeat.

"Once we had our bearings, I think the girls were able to settle in and play our game a little better," said Holmen coach Sammi Maier, whose team finished its season with a 29-3 record. "We had better ball control, and that's something we struggled with in the first set."

The start was a tough one to overcome, though.

The Lightning (40-6) scored the first six points and were up 9-1 when Ella Demetrician slammed down a kill. The Holmen deficit quickly reached double figures and only dipped below 10 once before the 25-13 North victory.

North set the tone with its serve and used several aces — it had 13 in the match — to build momentum.

"Every single one of them went back to the line and had a unique serve," Holmen senior Ellie Kline said. "You had to know what you were receiving by looking at their jersey number and expecting where they were going to serve."

While the anticipation improved as the match progressed, it remained a chore and required a lot of effort just to control it and try to get into an offense.

The Vikings, the Coulee Region's first Division 1 state qualifier since 1996, put the first set behind them and made the rest of the match far more competitive.

Holmen tied the score 12 times over the final two sets but only took one lead — a 2-1 advantage after a Mara Schmidt kill in the third.

Clean opportunities at the net were tough to find while playing across from 6-foot-6 University of Florida commit Kennedy Martin, 6-2 Demetrician, 6-1 Berkley Mischler and 6-foot Bella Van Lannen.

The Vikings ended up with 20 kills and 18 errors on 108 attack attempts. Schmidt's seven led the way, while sophomore Rayna McArdle added four.

"It's definitely not what we're used to," Schmidt, one of two Holmen players who stand 5-11 and are the team's tallest, said of the height. "Personally, I've had experience against girls like that before, so I kind of new my game plan was coming in.

"But they are super talented and put up a great block."

Senior Marissa Pederson led Holmen in assists with nine, and Kline had a team-high 19 digs. Senior Kassie Mueller added 16 digs.

Senior Brianna Cantrell, an East Tennessee State commit, had 13 kills to lead the Lightning, who won the Division 1 championship last spring. Martin added 11 and Demetrician nine.

Martin was in on five blocks and Van Lannen four.

"You could tell they were a solid team," Appleton North coach Steve Scheurell said when asked about preparing for the quarterfinal. "We liked some of the matchups that we could create against them."

Holmen tied the match six times in the second set and six times in the third. North followed that point by taking the lead on 11 of those occasions.

The Lightning pulled away with a 9-1 run for an 18-10 lead in the second set and with a 10-3 run for a 21-13 lead in the third.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.