WIAA state volleyball: Bartels learns to love volleyball

HOLMEN — Harley Bartels didn’t choose to play volleyball because it was chosen for her.

An ardent gymnast, Bartels reluctantly began a new sport at the urging of her mom, Dara, and a few of her friends in seventh grade.

“I did not want to do it,” Bartels said during a break at Monday’s Holmen High School volleyball practice in the Bernie L. Ferry Field House. “I was very scared. All these girls had been playing together since they were in elementary school, so for me to just try it was very intimidating.”

But it wasn’t just that. Bartels, who moved from Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Holmen the summer before first grade, was committed to gymnastics and was more than a little worried about disrupting her progress.

“I was so scared that I was going to get hurt playing volleyball, even in seventh grade,” Bartels said. “I went from volleyball practice to gymnastics practice right away, and I was nervous that I was going to get overworked and not want to go to gymnastics.

“Gymnastics was my first sports love, and I didn’t want anything driving me away from that.”

It didn’t, and Bartels is now a WIAA state qualifier in two sports after the Vikings beat Middleton in a Division 1 sectional final on Saturday.

Seventh-seeded Holmen (29-2) will participate in its first state volleyball tournament this week at the Resch Center in Green Bay, and the experience kicks off with a quarterfinal match against second-seeded Appleton North (39-6) at 1 p.m. Thursday.

And Bartels, who has participated in two state gymnastics meets, has arrived at a spot where she is thrilled to be part of it all. It may have taken some time, but she’s there.

“I was part of the group that was trying to get her to play (in seventh grade),” senior teammate Ellie Kline said. “We told her she’d love it, and she was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’

“Then she played, and we could see that she had some talent. We encouraged her to keep playing, and when she came back in eighth grade, we could all see the incredible improvement.”

Bartels enjoyed the time with her friends, but the game didn’t grow on her very quickly. The camaraderie attracted her over immediately, but the game itself ... not so much.

“Junior year,” she said with a laugh when asked when the sport finally won her over. “I liked it, but I was also used to gymnastics, which is a team sport but also individual.

“As a team with this, you get a kill and everyone is giving you a high-five. Everyone’s screaming, everyone’s cheering, and it’s such a positive environment. I love that.”

Kline said she saw a change in Bartels’ outward approach to the game last year, too.

“She was such a hardcore gymnast,” Kline said, “but over the years it turned into, ‘I like volleyball’ then ‘I love volleyball, and I just want to keep playing.’

“I think last year, the (first) COVID year, when we got together to play as much as we could during a difficult time, is when she found her love for it.”

Bartels rode that building enthusiasm and became a key figure on a very balanced and deep team by playing middle blocker. She ranked second on the team with 27 total blocks during a shortened junior season and leads the Vikings with 64 this year. She also has 152 kills (2.1 per set)

But an ankle injury sidelined Bartels at a very important point in the season. She hoped to be back on the court in time for the playoffs but missed a regional victory over Monona Grove and sectional semifinal win over Verona.

“I rolled my ankle last year, and then I rolled it again this year,” Bartels said. “The ligament between two bones in my ankle is swollen and inflamed. Everytime I moved, the bone pushed out.

“I started getting laser treatment to rejuvenate the cells, and I’ve been getting it two times a week. It’s starting to help.”

It’s helped enough for Bartels to play a different role than the one she accustomed in the victory over Middleton. Bartels shifted to the outside to limit the kind of movements she’d have to make.

“She was able to make some really big plays for us,” Holmen coach Sammi Maier said. “This is the best way for us to avoid putting extra pressure on the ankle but still have her out there. It worked for us against Middleton.”

Bartels said the position change wasn’t the easiest to make but that she was more comfortable with it after the match against the Cardinals. That will help if she sticks there against the Lightning or any matches that happen to materialize after the quarterfinal round.

“When I play middle, I don’t have to pass,” Bartels said of one difference. “Now, when I play off-block defense, I know what I’m supposed to do, but I worry about if my pass will be good to the setter, and then they will push the ball back out to me and I won’t be ready.

“It’s been a really fast transition, and it’s more of a mental thing of running through the different steps.”

Senior Mara Schmidt, who had a combined 41 kills in sectional wins over Verona and Middleton, said having Bartels back on the court in any capacity is a boost.

“She’s very vocal on the court, and she’s really good at whatever we need her to do, whether it’s blocking or hitting,” said Schmidt, who will play beach volleyball at Division I University of Southern Mississippi after graduation. “It’s been really cool to watch her pick up a different position, and she’s super talented.

“Honestly, it felt pretty much the same having her (outside), and everyone readjusted what we were doing really fast.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

