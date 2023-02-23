Coach Deke Stanek knew he had to approach a difficult loss for the Aquinas HIgh School wrestling team the correct way.

The Blugolds established a team sectional championship as their clear goal once practice began – probably long before that, actually – and stayed focused on it while steamrolling through their competition.

Aquinas posted dual wins over the likes of Holmen, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, West Salem/Bangor and Caledonia/Houston. It also beat Division 2 powerhouse Freedom, split two dual meets with top-ranked Division 2 Prairie du Chien and went 3-3 at The Clash national duals in January.

But a loss to Iowa-Grant/Highland in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on Feb. 14 was tough to accept. Reacting the right way was important with WIAA Division 3 individual sectionals just four days away, and Stanek had to act quickly.

“Immediately after we lost, my thought process went to how we erase this from our memory, and how do we get these guys to move forward and wrestle well on Saturday” Stanek said. “We decided to give them (Wednesday) off and went bowling as a team, and it was a good team bonding experience and a good chance to get them off the mat, I think.

“That helped, and then we got back on the mat Thursday and Friday and had two really good days of practice and performed really well.”

Stanek knew his team had a good chance at getting five individual state qualifiers, but the Blugolds ended up with eight and added a ninth when Sophia Paulson became the program’s first female sectional champion.

Seniors Tate Flege (37-4, 152 pounds) and Calvin Hargrove (36-7, 160), juniors Jake Fitzpatrick (38-2, 113), Jesse Penchi (15-12, 138), David Malin (39-3, 170) and Brady Lehnherr (15-4, 220) and freshmen Roger Flege (35-7, 106) and Tyson Martin (38-4, 195) all qualified to wrestle at the Kohl Center in Madison this weekend by finishing among the top three in their brackets.

Fitzpatrick was a 106-pound state champion last season, and Hargrove, Malin and Tate Flege are seasoned state veterans.

Martin may be the biggest surprise, although it has nothing to do with his season accomplishments. Adjusting to high school competition at 195 pounds and always being the youngest in his matches has been made to look easy by Martin.

“I don’t think I would have predicted this for him early in the year,” Stanek said. “He has always wrestled well, and we knew he would, but the learning curve for a freshman is very steep.

“He has improved in so many positions and in so many areas of his wrestling. He has grown by leaps and bounds.”

Martin learned from a couple of early losses, and a win over Amery’s Grant Cook (41-7) propelled him.

“He beat from beginning to end, and it was a good match that ended 5-4,” Stanek said. “That was a big confidence boost for him because Cook was ranked third in Division 2. Since then. He’s really been turning it on.”