MADISON -- The root of a WIAA championship performance by Aquinas High School junior David Malin can be found on the first day of last year's individual state tournament.

Malin had a first-round bye into the Division 3 quarterfinal round before Mineral Point's Bo Hanson recorded a 7-5 sudden victory.

The loss dashed Malin's title hopes, but he battled through the adversity to place third in his 170-pound bracket.

The defeat didn't just drive Malin (42-3) through his final state matches as a sophomore, it played a role in Saturday's 3-2 championship victory over Wabeno's Ryan Roy. Malin became the Blugolds' second champion of the night and third over the past two seasons.

"I was a little upset after last year's state performance," Malin said. "I lost to a kid I'd wrestled a whole bunch of times, and he beat me in overtime.

"It was a heartbreaking match for me because I thought I could do more."

Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said that performance -- even while stuck in Malin's memory -- wasn't discussed this season. Instead, they talked about what Malin's ability to win the title he wanted as a sophomore.

"All we do is look forward," Stanek said. "We wanted David to stick with what got him here for this last match, and that meant a lot of hand fights, hard attacks and chain wrestling.

"He did that against a very good wrestler in Ryan Roy."

The match was physical with a lot of defensive posture and lockups. A scoreless first period was followed by a Malin escape in the second. He rode that 1-0 lead until a very important takedown with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining in the bout.

"He had a great game plan for me," Malin said of Roy. "There was a lit of good hand fighting and a lot of exchanging ties. He had a really strong grip.

"I just knew that I had to wrestle hard, I'd find my opening, and it would work out for me."

Malin said he started seeing his potential when he began winning tournaments in seventh and eighth grade.

"That's when I started to think I could do this," Malin said. "Then I was in a really tough weight wrestling 160 as a freshman."

He still qualified for state that year and placed fourth. Malin has improved on his state performance each season and was impressive during the physical showdown with Roy.

"That's what we expected for that match," Stanek said. "I think he and David are very similar, and that made it a great match.

"Roy is in great shape, hand fights well and chain wrestles very well. Those are also ways I would describe David."

