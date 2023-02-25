MADISON -- Saturday started pretty well for Coulee Region competitors at the WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.

Eight area wrestlers advanced to third-place matches, and six more will wrestle for fifth place Saturday afternoon after consolation semifinals on Saturday morning.

Five of the semifinals winners were boys, and three were girls.

Aquinas, Holmen and Prairie du Chien will all have two competing for third place.

The Blugolds had Division 3 semifinal winners in freshman Roger Flege (37-8, 106 pounds) and junior Jake Fitzpatrick (40-3, 113). Flege used a late reversal to beat Westby's Jayden Geier (43-14) 3-1, and Fitzpatrick took care of Riverdale's Brody Miess (46-12) 10-3.

Holmen's qualifiers for third-place matches are sophomore Turner Campbell (41-7, 120) in Division 1 and senior Evelyn Vetsch (34-6, 145) in her girls open bracket. Campbell beat New Richmond's Luke Kamish (40-8) 13-4, and Vetsch controlled Lake Geneva Badger's Cameran Jansen (33-6) throughout her 11-1 major decision.

Prairie du Chien will be represented in Division 2 third-place matches by Luke Kramer (49-9, 152) and Blake Thiry (51-3, 195). Kramer beat Mondovi's Cody Wagner (39-4) 5-0, and Thiry pinned Amery's Grant Cook (44-10) in 1 minute, 52 seconds.

Westby freshman Kiley Klum and Tomah junior Zandrea Mason also qualified for third-place bouts with semifinal wins Saturday morning.

Klum (18-1, 100)beat Bonduel's Kaitlyn Kroening (11-7) 6-0, and Mason (21-8, 132) pinned Middleton's Jessica Bristol (15-4) in 2:22.

Geier, Holmen's Preston Kratochvill (32-5, 132) and Nora Lee (33-8, 100), Prairie du Chien's Jeremiah Avery (50-10, 160) and Brogan Brewer (45-11, 170) and Brookwood's Dylan Powell (39-9, 120) will all wrestle for fifth place.