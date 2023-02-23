MADISON — Three Coulee Region boys qualified for quarterfinal matches at the WIAA individual state tournament after winning first-round matches Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Junior Preston Kratochvill (31-3) and sophomore Turner Campbell (38-6) advanced to Thursday night’s Division 1 quarterfinals with one-sided victories in their opening matches at 132 and 120 pounds, respectively.

Tomah senior Gavin Finch (43-5) joins them after coming from behind with a late scoring flurry to win his match at 145.

Ktratochvill turned in the most impressive performance with a 17-1 technical fall over Sun Prairie East/West’s Parker Olson (48-7). Kratochvill put Olson on his back twice in the first period and five times throughout the match, which ended at the 3-minute, 55-second mark.

Campbell controlled his 9-4 victory over Hortonville’s Nolan Skebba (30-8) from start to finish. Campbell scored a takedown in the first, then escaped and put Skebba on his back for three points in the second for an 8-0 lead.

Finch took a more interesting path to the quarterfinals in his match against Pewaukee’s Jason Blumer (43-6), who used a couple of takedowns in the second period to build a 5-1 lead.

Finch battled back to within 6-4 before a takedown tied the score in the final 30 seconds. Finch then put Blumer on his back for three points before time ran out for a 9-6 victory.

Holmen senior Matt McBride (39-12, 152), Onalaska/Luther junior Jackson Hughes (38-12, 160) and West Salem/Bangor senior Andy Johnson (42-13) all lost first-round matches Thursday afternoon. Their spots in the consolation bracket depended on the outcomes of Thursday night quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal matches were wrestled after the Tribune’s print deadline, and results from those matches can be found at lacrossetribune.com.

First-round girls matches also took place Thursday afternoon but moved along a little slower. As of press time, matches had progressed to 138 pounds, and the area had four qualifiers for quarterfinal bouts Thursday night.

Holmen senior Nora Lee (31-6) and Westby freshman Kyle Klum (16-0) earned the right to wrestle each other Thursday night in their 100-pound openers. Lee pinned Mauston/Necedah’s Madalynne Gosda (12-8) in 49 seconds, and Klum pinned Kenosha Indian Trail’s Crystal Gutierrez (7-3) in 3:48.

Lee is ranked fourth and Klum fifth by Wisconsin Grappler.

Logan/Central junior Amelia Adams (19-6) and Tomah junior Zandrea Mason (19-7) also advanced with pins at 126 and 132, respectively. Adams needed just 1:16 to pin Lomira’s Makenna Hanke (19-4) in her match, and Mason pinned Nekoosa’s Grace Dolan (14-3) in 3:42.

Hanke was ranked sixth in the state by Wisconsin Grappler.