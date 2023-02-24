MADISON — Deke Stanek was set up for a busy Friday night, but the Aquinas High School wrestling coach wouldn't want it any other way.

Seven Blugolds won Division 3 quarterfinal matches at the WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center and sat one win away from competing for championships Saturday night.

Fifteen wrestlers from the Coulee Region were qualified for Friday night semifinals, which will be covered on lacrossetribune.com.

Freshman Roger Flege (36-7) became the first to join three girls — Holmen's Evelyn Vetsch, Westby's Kyle Klum and Tomah's Zandrea Mason — and Holmen's Parker Kratochvill, all of whom who qualified with quarterfinal wins Thursday night.

Flege handed Auburndale's Derek Godard (48-11) a 4-0 win in their 106-pound quarterfinal before junior teammate Jake Fitzpatrick (39-2) followed up with a technical fall over Bruce's Ronan Garcia (42-13) at 113.

The Blugolds then finished off the round with one-sided wins from senior Tate Flege (38-4, 152), senior Calvin Hargrove (37-7, 170), freshman Tyson Martin (39-4, 195) and junior Brady Lehnherr (17-4, 220) and a decision from junior David Malin (40-3).

Flege, Martin and Lehnherr all won by pin, and Hargrove picked up a technical fall.

Prairie du Chien senior Rhett Koenig (48-3) leads three Blackhawks in the Division 2 semifinals after a 5-3 quarterfinal win over Luxemburg-Casco's Caleb Delebreau (45-11) moved him with two victories of becoming a four-time state champion.

Teammates Luke Kramer (48-8, 152) and Brogan Brewer (45-9, 170) join Koenig in the semifinals.

Blair-Taylor junior Jackson Shramek (46-4) also won his 182-pound quarterfinal in Division 3.

Holmen senior Nora Lee (33-7) stayed alive and qualified for a consolation semifinal Saturday morning with a pair of victories on Friday.

Holmen sophomore Turner Campbell (40-7, 120) did the same in Division 1 boys, while Prairie du Chien junior Jeremiah Avery (50-9, 160) and sophomore Blake Thiry (50-3, 195) won consolation matches in Division 2.

Westby sophomore Jayden Geier (43-13, 106) and Brookwood senior Dylan Powell (39-8, 120) have consolation matches Saturday morning on Division 3.