WIAA state wrestling: Girls ready for their state debut

HOLMEN — Kelsie Speltz would have loved this opportunity. The same can be said for Lynsey Anderson.

But missing out on it as competitors doesn’t dampen their anticipated experience in leading the Holmen High School girls wrestling team into the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

Speltz and Anderson both wrestled for the Vikings, Speltz when the only real option was to wrestle against boys and Anderson as the window for girls was opening much wider.

They now coach for the program that nurtured their love for the sport and find it hard to contain their excitement when talking about the new ending to their wrestling season — a WIAA state tournament.

“This is an awesome, historic event that they get to be part of,” Speltz said of the inaugural event that begins at 9 a.m. with finals scheduled in a 6:30 p.m. session. “This is exciting for both our program and for the entire sport of women’s wrestling.”

More than 260 girls are entered in 12 weight classes for Saturday’s event, and 14 of them will wear Holmen singlets. They’ll be coached by Speltz, who has been coaching at Holmen since 2019, and Anderson, a 2020 Holmen graduate and student at UW-Eau Claire who has also helped coach wrestling at Eau Claire North this season.

For the record, Anderson didn’t rule out coaching wrestlers from both teams on Saturday if needed. Heck, she did it at the Bi-State Classic.

That’s because it’s about making the experience a memorable one, and the participating wrestlers are already enjoying the first taste of it.

“This is the goal,” said Holmen junior Nora Lee, who takes a 13-3 record into the 100-pound bracket. “Everyone wants to be a state champion, so we’re all in, for sure.”

It’s a chance to be recognized and one that they are taking seriously in preparation because it’s the first of this kind they’ve been given since making the choice to try a new sport.

Lee is in her third season as a wrestler and picked it up, in part, because her dad, Brian, was a wrestler for the Vikings in the early 1990s. She debated joining the power-lifting program but chose this instead.

“We also had a good family friend who was one of the first (wave of) girls wrestlers at Holmen,” Lee said of Madeline Korish. “And with my dad as a wrestler, that’s also been kind of an inspiration.”

A soccer player, Lee said she was looking for work to complement those skills and found the right fit. Lee said her quickness was a benefit when she started learning to wrestle, and that was important because of her size.

“I was a 95-pound freshman, and there weren’t a lot of girls at my weight,” she said. “I was wrestling with girls maybe 20 pounds heavier than me. It got frustrating at times because I wondered if I should even be doing it, but I knew right away that I was getting stronger, so I liked that.”

Lee and junior Evelyn Vetsch, who is 15-7 at 152 pounds, have enjoyed the most success this season. Vetsch is also from a wrestling family and could be positioned to do well in her bracket on Saturday.

Lee was third and Vetsch fourth during last weekend’s Wisconsin Challenge Series finals in Wausau, Wis. After wrestling tournament in Iowa and other areas, it was the first chance for the Vikings to see some of the wrestlers they’ll encounter on Saturday.

The Challenge Series was formerly considered as a “state tournament” of sorts, but the WIAA stepping forward and sponsoring a tournament changed that and made this a much more celebrated end to the season.

“What we have this weekend is finally starting to hit,” Vetsch said. “The things we get to do, how much fun the finals are going to be, the atmosphere and everything about it is all coming together.”

Senior Emily Szak is another third-year wrestler for the Vikings, who are only outnumbered on Saturday by Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s 19 entries, having a successful season.

Szak is 9-4 as she takes on the 164-pound field. She didn't wrestle the way she wanted to at the Challenge Series, so in addition to getting a new experience, Szak has another chance to finish the season.

“It’s phenomenal just to think this is happening,” Szak said. “When I joined as a sophomore, I never thought we’d have anything like this. My last year being the first year to have this is huge for me.

“I just wish I had more years ahead to experience it again.”

Szak signed up because she was looking for a winter sport to help set her up for a strong softball performance in the spring. She knew a few people associated with wrestling and saw the potential benefit.

“What I didn’t know was the amount of mental toughness it would create,” Szak said. “It’s a huge change from any other sport you can play.. Nothing is natural about this sport but the anger you have out there, but the mental side shows you how to control that anger, too.”

That side of the sport can be difficult to coach, especially when working with so many people so new to it. So Speltz and Anderson have prioritized it within the program. They talk about valuing each other as people first and the need to work together sometimes to handle the difficult aspects of wrestling that present themselves.

“Our team is very good at supporting each other, and that’s important in wrestling,” Anderson said. “There are always hard moments, but we always have plenty of people matside to be there for each other, and I think that speaks a lot to what kind of team we have.”

