Eighth-grader Colton Koss took the handoff, broke free and set his eyes on the 15 yards he needed to gain to put away a victory for his football team.

“It was the last play of the last game of his junior high football season,” Colton’s dad, Jeff Koss, said of the Oct. 7, 2021, event. “He needed 15 yards to end the game. He went 30 yards and was going for the end zone until a kid came across the field and tackled him.”

As the two players went to the ground on the sideline, Colton dislocated his hip. But the injury became worse when his opponent landed on him.

“It snapped the head of his femur off,” Jeff said. “We didn’t know the severity of it right away, of course. We went to Gundersen, and it was COVID(-19) times, so they were short-staffed.

“It took a while to get the CT scan read, and they told us about 2:30 a.m. that it was really bad.”

Surgery was needed, and the family was off to Madison in the middle of the night for Colton to have a surgery that none of them knew anything about when the day began.

“I was just kind of in shock,” Colton said. “I didn’t know how bad it was.”

An ambulance headed from Rochester, Minnesota, to Madison picked Colton up at 4 a.m., and by 7:30 a.m. he was leaving the anesthesiologist and being wheeled into an operating room for a procedure that lasted nearly eight hours.

“It was pretty nerve-racking because we really didn’t know what was going on,” Jeff said. “What we knew was that it was a growth plate injury and that there was nerve damage. If they couldn’t keep the femur head alive (it was lodged near Colton’s pelvis), he would have needed a hip replacement that would have been done that day.”

This isn’t the typical start to a story about a kid getting ready to compete in the WIAA individual state wrestling meet, but that’s exactly what Colton will do this weekend.

The recovery process from an injury that had him in a wheelchair for a couple of months and then moving around with the aid of a walker was completed, and a year later he was wrestling. Three months after that, he was winning a third-place match at his Division 2 sectional and qualifying to wrestle at the Kohl Center in Madison as a 106-pound freshman.

Koss not only got back on the mat, he won 40 matches. The 40th — a pin of Lodi’s Levi Ness (40-12) while he trailed 3-0 — was the sweetest because it was the payoff to all of that hard work. Just wrestling this season was an amazing accomplishment, but becoming a state qualifier made the comeback a truly special one.

Jeff said a team of 12 presided over Colton’s surgery and that it took several tries to recover the femur head and reattach it. The medical professionals with whom the family interacted — all veterans in their field — said this was the third injury of this kind that they had encountered.

But it was successful.

It also led to a long period of inactivity and recovery for a very active kid.

Colton set up shop on the couch and spent his hours struggling to get comfortable. By January, he was able to start putting weight on his leg and moving around.

“I tried to get outside when I could, but that was quite the hassle just to do that,” Colton said.

“I’d haul him to the woods, put him in a deer blind in his wheelchair and let him sit there,” Jeff added.

Physical therapy took up some of Colton’s time, but he gradually improved his condition. The family started discussing with medical personnel the possibility of increasing Colton’s activity, and he was prepared enough for that to pitch for his baseball team in the summer.

He was limited, but it was welcomed progress.

Wrestling was going to be another animal, and Colton started preparing himself for that through his relationship with La Crosse Area Wrestlers. Colton wrestled with his friends there a couple of times a week to build confidence and try to get back into some technique after a winter away from the sport.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro coach Pete Peterson said when the injury took place, he didn’t know if he’d get the chance to work with Colton. Peterson’s connection to LAW — his son, Ben, works out there, and Pete sometimes helps as an instructor — gave him eyes on the progress being made.

He wasn’t about to push Colton more than necessary, but when it looked like he’d be able to compete, Peterson had to figure out how to coach Colton the correct way.

“There’s a combination of support and letting him know it’s going to get better,” Peterson said. “But there’s another side, and that’s the tough love of, ‘Hey, buddy, we’re going to work through this and figure it out. We’re going to go battle because you’re OK to go battle.’”

Colton was ready and present for the first day of wrestling practice this season, but he was still adjusting.

“When he first started, you could see the hesitation,” Peterson said. “He’s a very aggressive wrestler and likes to take shots, but you could see that he wasn’t himself.”

But things gradually came back, and Colton turned back into the aggressive wrestler with whom everyone connected to him recognized.

He started his sectional with a 6-2 win over second-seeded Brent Krejcarek of Kewaskum before a loss in the second round. Colton eventually matched up with Ness for third place, and a loss would have ended his season.

“Knowing Colton means you know you have a kid who is going to battle in every match,” Peterson said. “You could almost see it coming. That’s a credit to his mentality after the injury and his mentality in life.

“He’s going to battle. He kind of a pistol, and he gets fired up as a competitor on every level.”