MADISON -- One referee slapped the mat to signal a pin for Aquinas High School junior Brady Lehnherr, and that seemingly compelled a referee on an adjacent mat to blow his whistle for Aquinas freshman Tyson Martin.

The nearly simultaneous finishes put quite an exclamation point on a big Friday night of WIAA individual state semifinals for the Blugolds at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Lehnherr, with his pin of Kewaunee's Ezra Ducat in a Division 3 220-pound match, officially became the fourth championship qualifier for Aquinas. Martin, with his technical fall of Reedsville's Adler Strenn at 195 coming a tick later, its fifth.

"I saw Brady with his guy in a cradle, but I couldn't really watch it," Martin said. "I got a tech on my guy, came back here after the match, saw Brady. It was really exciting."

They joined seniors Tate Flege and Calvin Hargrove and junior David Malin as semifinal winners who are now preparing for championship matches scheduled for Saturday night.

"We knew the kinds of kids we have and how good they are, how hard they work and the time they put in," Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said. "They were fresh and healthy, and that's an important thing at the end of the season."

The Aquinas five make up the majority of a seven-person Coulee Region contingent competing in the finals. Prairie du Chien senior Rhett Koenig qualified in Division 2, and Blair-Taylor junior Jackson Shramek joins the Blugolds in Division 3 after Koenig survived an ultimate tiebreaker at 138 pounds and Shramek pulled out a pin in a 182-pound match he was trailing.

Flege got the ball rolling by controlling Coleman's William Bieber from start to finish in their 152-pound match. A 2-0 lead after one period turned into a 6-2 advantage after two.

Flege (39-4) then qualified for his first state final by handing Bieber (37-8) an 11-2 defeat.

"Momentum is real thing," Stanek said. "It's a not physical thing, but it's real. Tate was a spark for the rest of those guys because he not only won, but he won big and came out of it with a lot of energy.

"That propelled Cal, and that propelled Dave, and then everybody else follows suit."

Flege excelled in the role and draws Riverdale senior Ashton Miess (51-5) in the championship bout. Miess has placed fifth, fourth and third in previous state tournaments.

"I started right away and went for that first takedown," Flege said of the win over Bieber. "I just wrestled as hard as I could and got back points as often as I could."

Hargrove was next on the mat for his 160-pound match, but Malin started and finished his match before Hargrove (38-7) could finish an 11-9 victory over Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer (45-4).

Hargrove had beaten Pfeiffer before, but he was proud of himself for holding on late to win a tight match. Hargrove led 4-3 after one period and 7-5 after two and had to fight off Pfeiffer's attempts at a tying takedown in the final 30 seconds.

"I had to attack on my feet, and I did a pretty good job of that," said Hargrove, who draws Fennimore's Tristan Steldt (39-4) in the finals. "But I also have to ride better, and (Pfeiffer) took advantage of that and made a heck of a match out of it.

"But I was basically able to finish off the match, which is something I haven't been great at this year."

Malin (41-3) was only on the mat with Stratford's Carter Lueck (42-7) for 2 minutes, 50 seconds before recording the pin at 170. He said he overcame a sluggish start to the day and put together the kind of match he needed at the right time.

"This was a match I wanted to use to get back to my norm," Malin said. "I felt pretty good out there, so I'm happy I could do that."

Malin wrestles Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes' Ryan Roy (45-5) in Saturday night's final.

Lehnherr (18-4) recorded the 18th pin of his season with the win over Ducat at 220. He built a 7-2 lead after one period and held a 9-4 advantage after two before getting the pin at 5:29.

"I don't think this has really hit me yet," Lehnherr said of qualifying for the finals. "This (season) was my first sectional, and this is my first state tournament. I wasn't expecting too much out of it, but I'm trying to soak it all in right now."

Lehnherr meets Auburndale's Sloan Welch (53-2) in his championship bout.

Martin's technical fall followed a quarterfinal pin in his state debut at 195. Martin (39-4) had little trouble navigating his first two matches but figures to get a great challenge from Kewaunee's Mitchell Thompson (39-1) in the final.

Martin (40-4) had a 9-0 lead on Strenn by the end of the first period in his semifinal.