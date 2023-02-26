MADISON -- He won, he shook hands with his own coaches and those of his opponent, and he raced up the stairs that separate Sections 116 and 117 in the lower bowl of the Kohl Center.

Aquinas High School senior Tate Flege knew he had to get back down to the floor to take his spot at the top of the podium, but he had family and friends to celebrate with first.

"My parents were here all weekend, and my buddies came today to support us," Flege said with a broad smile after returning from that celebration near the top of the Kohl Center in Section 319. "I had to go up there and give them hugs and share the moment with them.

The moment to celebrate was Flege's first WIAA state title, which he earned with an 8-3 victory over Riverdale's Ashton Miess in the Division 3 152-pound championship match Saturday night.

"It means a lot to me," said Flege (40-4), who also owns a pair of third-place state finishes. "I appreciate all of those people being here."

The outcome never really seemed to be in question as a calm, cool and collected Flege shut out the external noise and concentrated on Miess. He gave up the first takedown but escaped and got one of his own for a 3-2 lead.

That was important for Flege, who placed third both as a sophomore and a junior and was taking his final shot at the state championship.

"After that," he said. "I knew I was going to win the match."

The first takedown was the only threat Miess could manufacture. Flege, whose journey with the Blugolds began as a 106-pound freshman, was in control from there. He led 4-2 after two periods and expanded his lead from there.

"Before the match, I just told him, 'Do what you do,'" Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said. "Wrestle hard, score points.

"Even when he was taken down early, I knew there was a lot of match left and that he would be aggressive and look to score. He did that right away."

Stanek said Flege's demeanor and approach against Miess was a stark contrast from his younger years.

"He used to have a hard time controlling his emotions both on the mat and maybe after some tough losses," Stanek said. "He has now transformed from that little freshman to this giant senior who is a great leader and the heart and soul of our team this year."

