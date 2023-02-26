MADISON -- Calvin Hargrove sat in the middle of the mat with his legs extended in front of him as Aquinas High School coach Deke Stanek talked to him and medical personnel checked out his left knee.

Hargrove was in the middle of a Division 3 160-pound championship match with Fennimore's Tristan Steldt when he said his meniscus shifted.

"It think it popped back in," he told them at one point while pointing to his knee.

But that didn't mean he was quite ready to continue. Hargrove got to his feet and limped around before the match was restarted.

While that injured knee suddenly became a target for Steldt, Hargrove avoided aggravation to the injury and became the more aggressive wrestler toward the end of the match.

But Steldt gradually pulled away from an advantage he gained after recording the first takedown 1:18 into the match. Hargrove did score a late takedown, but Steldt emerged with an 8-3 victory at the WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday.

Hargrove (38-8) was one of three second-place finishers for Aquinas as the three-day tournament concluded.

Junior teammate Brady Lehnherr (18-5, 220 pounds) and freshman Tyson Martin (40-5, 195) also qualified for championship bouts but were turned away by opponents while trying to join teammates Tate Flege and David Malin as winners standing at the top of the podium.

"A few years ago, I tore my meniscus," said Hargrove, who placed fifth at 160 last season. "It's been giving me problems the last couple of years and it didn't want to hold up at the most important time."

But that takes nothing away from the accomplishment of Steldt (40-4), who was winning before the injury and extended his lead after it.

"I was able to get the late takedown and at least do something after it," Hargrove said. "But he got the best of me today. I was able to wrestle hard for four minutes (after the injury). There was one time he shot, and I sprawled, and it felt like it went back into place, and it felt a little better."

Martin was overwhelmed by Kewaunee's Mitchell Thompson (40-1) in his final. Thompson scored five points in the first period, three more in the second and another seven in the third for a 15-6 victory.

Martin, a freshman, wrestled at 195 all season and gave himself quite a launching points for his sophomore season. Martin said he simply ran into tougher competition on Saturday.

"Unlike most of the kids I've been wrestling at 195, he could keep up with me, if not beat me with athleticism," Martin said of Thompson. "I had to draw a line and say I'm the better wrestler, but I couldn't do that.

"I'm not too mad at it, though. It's not like it's one of those matches where I think I was the better wrestler and lost. He was the better wrestler, and I just have to deal with that."

Lehnherr, who pinned his way through the first two days, was pinned by Auburndale's Sloan Welch (54-2) in his final.

Lehnherr, who battled back from an infection discovered just before the Bi-State Classic in late December, had his match ended at 1:33.

"I never could have pictured this," Lehnherr said. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to end, but I think I wrestled well during this tournament.

"I didn't even think I'd be wrestling right now."

Lehnherr was diagnosed with what he was told was a "strep throat kind of infection" in his knee the day on Dec. 29, 2022. Surgery followed, and Lehnherr lost 20 pounds while recovering spot for him. That meant he was giving up a lot of weight throughout the postseason.

"I was lucky and have been able to throw a lot of those bigger guys," Lehnherr said. "My plan against (Welch) was to attack right away and look for a big move. I had one but couldn't really hang on to it."

