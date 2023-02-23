Several girls from the Coulee Region got their first taste of wrestling for a WIAA state championship last year at the La Crosse Center.

The event was a significant one in growing the sport in Wisconsin, but the association adopted a new way of doing things this season by instituting a qualifier and moving the state competition to the Kohl Center in Madison.

Eleven local entrants will try to win medals right alongside their counterparts on the boys side this weekend in a three-day event that begins Thursday.

Holmen has four of those 11 qualifiers and is led by senior Evelyn Vetsch (31-5), who qualified at 145 pounds after placing fourth in an open 152 bracket as a junior.

Vetsch is ranked third in all-division rankings released by Wisconsin Grappler, and she begins her tournament Thursday afternoon with a first-round match against Cadott’s Alaina Kempen (6-19).

Sparta senior Vanessa Gavilan (14-4) was sixth at 114 last season and returns to the same bracket Thursday with a first-round match against Two Rivers’ Angie Bianchi (20-1).

Viroqua junior Madi Zube was also a sixth-place finisher last year at 152, and she is entered at 165. She puts her 19-4 record in the line for a first-round match against Jefferson’s Rebecca Wolfe (13-9).

GOING FOR FOUR: Prairie du Chien senior Rhett Koenig (47-3, 138) will try to win his fourth individual state championship this weekend. Koenig is trying to be the next in a line of 22 previous four-time state champs.

Koenig, who has committed to wrestle at the University of Minnesota, is ranked first and owns two victories over second-ranked Owen Seffrood (41-3) of Darlington/Black Hawk this season after beating him for the Division 2 title at 132 last year.

KRATOCHVILL BACK IN THE HUNT: Holmen's Preston Kratochvill was a fifth-place finisher as a sophomore at 132, and he’s back to compete in the same bracket with a 30-3 record as a junior.

Kratochvill, ranked fifth, opens with a first-round match against Sun Prairie East/West’s Parker Olson (48-6) in an exceptional bracket.

HILLTOPPERS BACK IN THE FIELD: The Onalaska/Luther co-op is back in the state meet for the first time since 2017 with junior Jackson Hughes (38-11) in the Division 1 160-pound bracket.

The team hasn’t had a qualifier since Aaron Raabe qualified in 2017 and hasn’t had a medalist since Konrad Ernst placed second the year before.