WIAA state wrestling: Nottestad rolling for third state run

Westby High School senior Dylan Nottestad has faced little resistance in becoming a three-time WIAA Division 3 state wrestling qualifier.

Opponents will have an even harder time keeping Nottestad off the medal stand for a third time after he arrives to the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday.

Nottestad doesn’t wrestle his first match until Friday, but he is rolling as he prepares for a 285-pound quarterfinal match against either a wrestler he’s already beaten five times this season or another with 12 losses.

Nottestad (47-1) placed sixth as a sophomore, fifth as a junior and is looking for more in his final state meet after winning regional and sectional championships.

“There’s some added pressure with being a senior and being ranked No. 1 in the state,” Nottestad said after winning the Westby Sectional on Saturday. “But my coaches just tell me to keep doing my thing, and I won’t have a problem with that.”

The last seven opponents lined up across from Nottestad have been pinned, so doing his thing has certainly been working.

Nottestad has only been tripped up by Stoughton’s Griffin Empey this season, and that came in the championship bout of the Bi-State Classic. Empey, who is ranked first in Division 1, handed Nottestad an 11-7 defeat on the big stage and provided the runner-up with plenty of motivation moving forward.

“I also wrestled Wylie Dunn out of Whitehall, and he’s a really good upper-body wrestler,” Nottestad said. “I beat him 5-1, so that was a good match for me to have.”

Dunn (33-3) is third in the state rankings and on the opposite side of Nottestad’s bracket. He also has a first-round bye, so there could be an even bigger meeting between the two this weekend.

CITY REPRESENTED WELL: Nine qualifiers from La Crosse high schools are making the trip to Madison with seven advancing from Aquinas and two from the Logan/Central co-op program.

Aquinas sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (41-1) leads that pack with a No. 1 ranking at 106 pounds and enters as the favorite in Division 3. He has beaten second-ranked Amryn Nutter (29-4) a couple of times, but he needed extra time to beat him in the sectional final.

Aquinas senior Joe Penchi (28-4) could be on a collision course with De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (47-1) at 152 pounds if both advance through quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

The two are neighbors in Genoa and have been wrestling each other their whole lives. Brosinski, who is ranked first in the state, has beaten third-ranked Penchi the past two meetings they’ve had.

Logan/Central senior Dylan Ellefson (38-4) is ranked 10th in Division 1 at 152, and he meets ninth-ranked TJ Schierl (28-6) in Thursday afternoon’s opening round.

DIVISION 2: Another potential local matchup to watch for would be G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior Tanner Andersen (44-1) and Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig (47-2) in the Division 2, 132-pound bracket.

Koenig is a two-time champion and ranked first in the state, while Andersen if a four-time qualifier and ranked third.

They are on the same half of the bracket and would square off in a semifinal bout if both win quarterfinal matches Friday morning.

