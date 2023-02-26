MADISON -- It was a bold strategy, but it worked.

And the payoff for its successful execution was grand for Prairie du Chien High School senior Rhett Koenig.

Two straight cautions while trying to restart the match made Koenig adopt a new plan for the final 26 seconds of his Division 2 132-pound championship bout with Winneconne's Brody Hart.

With the score tied, Koenig abandoned the top position for neutral and gave a wrestler who beat him just seven days prior a one-point lead.

Even for a three-time state champion, the flex raised eyebrows throughout the boisterous Kohl Center crowd for the WIAA individual state tournament Saturday night.

Those in attendance were there for moments like this, and Koenig gave them something to remember when he took Hart down with 10 seconds left to win his fourth title.

"I'd rather put everything in my own hands," Koenig said after a 7-6 victory made him the 25th four-time state champ in WIAA history. "If I give him the escape and can't take him down, it's on me.

"I was more confident on my feet getting the takedown that I was on top riding him for 26 seconds."

Koenig (50-3) shot at Hart's right leg almost immediately on the restart and started working position. He slowly turned Hart until he could get his right leg over Hart's and establish control. The points sent the crowd into a frenzy after watching Koenig's plan play out in front of them.

"Rhett is wise beyond his years and a true warrior," Prairie du Chien coach Mike Rogge said. "He decided, 'I'm going to win this, and I'm going to win this right now.'

"It doesn't shock me. He looked at us (when making the decision), and we were like, 'OK, let's go.'"

Koenig has earned that support from his coaches by winning

Koenig was taken down once and put on his back once by Hart (25-2), who beat Koenig in a sectional matchup. Hart took a 5-3 lead with an escape in the third before Koenig scored the tying takedown with 28 seconds left.

Koenig was not only happy to win his fourth championship, but he was happy to avenge the sectional loss.

"I beat him last year in the (state) semifinals, and last week I just wasn't myself," Koenig said of Hart. "I wanted that rematch. I was thinking more about the rematch than I was about four (championships)."

The performance keeps Koenig unbeaten at the Kohl Center -- he also won a state title at Adams-Friendship in 2021 -- and provided further proof that he has to be among the best at performing in close matches.

Koenig believes his mental game is strong, and that's why he has consistently win those kinds of matches. He won his first title with a sudden victory, and he advanced to the finals this year after winning his semifinal via ultimate tiebreaker.

"I have had to work my butt off to get to this point, so if I get a one-point victory, I don't care," Koenig said. "In the record books, they don't say how many techs or pins you have.

"I'm still there as a four-time champion."

