The Prairie du Chien High School hopes a big weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison leads to a big Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison one week later.

The Blackhawks won five medals and crowned senior Rhett Koenig a WIAA Division 2 champion for the fourth time at the individual state tournament, and the hope is that the momentum can translate to unprecedented success in the team state tournament this weekend.

Prairie du Chien owns the second seed for Saturday's 10 a.m. semifinal against third-seeded Baldwin-Woodville. The winner of that dual faces either No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco or fourth-seeded Evansville at 3 p.m.

The Blackhawks are making their fourth straight state appearance and are trying to qualify for the finals for a second time. Prairie du Chien last did that in 2021 and lost to Amery 40-31.

Koenig (50-3) led the Blackhawks at the individual tournament with a championship at 138 pounds.

Luke Kramer (49-10) and Blake Thiry (51-4) added fourth-place finishes at 152 and 195, respectively. Jeremiah Avery (51-10, 160) and Brogan Brewer (46-11, 170) placed fifth for Prairie du Chien.

Baldwin-Woodville had four Division 2 state qualifiers, and two of them won medals.

Colton Hush (44-4) placed second at 120, and Tyler Fink (39-9) won the fifth-place match at 132.