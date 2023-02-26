MADISON -- Jackson Shramek fully understood what stood between him and a WIAA Division 3 state championship on Saturday night.

The Blair-Taylor High School junior hadn't wrestled TJ Mueller before, but he knew the Crivitz junior was going to try and throw him. It was a strength he used to win 44 matches this season.

So Shramek was ready when an aggressive Mueller pushed and pushed and pushed for a throw with the 182-pound title on the line at the Kohl Center.

"I knew that was all he had," Shramek said. "He had the headlock, and I just had to try and stay out of it."

It took Mueller about 90 seconds to get his first chance at one, but Shramek rolled through and didn't give up the points.

"He almost got one on me," Shramek said. "I got out of it, though."

Shramek pinned Mueller in 2 minutes, 52 seconds to put the perfect cap on a season that included a 49-4 record and becoming the second state champion in program history.

Shranek is the first Wildcat to win a state wrestling title since Jeff Erickson won at 285 pounds in 2009.

"That means everything," Shramek said of becoming Blair-Taylor's second state champ. "That's all I got. Hopefully another one next year."

A throw attempt by Mueller also led to his demise in the second period.

Mueller wrapped his right arm around Shramek's head, but Shramek got his left arm around Mueller's head, shifted his weight and threw him to the mat.

Mueller went straight to his back, Shramek stepped over him and pushed him into the mat for the victory.

"That throw was right there, and I threw him right to his back," said Shramek, who qualified for state as a sophomore but didn't place. "I finished him right there."

