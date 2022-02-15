WIAA team sectional wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas loses D3 final on criteria

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Tate Flege pushed as hard as he could and dominated Fennimore High School senior Kaden Hahn in the 145-pound match of a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship wrestling dual Tuesday night.

Aquinas needed a big win from the their junior and got it. But a technical fall completed in the closing seconds wasn't enough to turn the Blugolds into state qualifiers.

Flege's technical fall over Hahn forced a 31-31 tie, but the second-ranked Golden Eagles advanced past the third-ranked Blugolds and into the team state tournament on criteria 32-31.

Fennimore had three pins and Aquinas two -- the deciding criteria -- in a dual that included seven match victories for each team.

Flege (34-6), who is ranked third in the state by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, put Hahn on his back once and was the beneficiary of three stalling points as he built his lead. He took control with an immediate takedown and led comfortably the rest of the match before finishing it.

"There were probably three seconds left, not even," Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said of when the match was ended. "We knew we needed a pin to win, and Tate was going for a pin from the get-go.

"(Hahn) was balling up underneath him, and the fourth stall is two points, so that put us up by 14."

The fourth call came with six seconds on the clock and gave Flege choice of position. He put Hahn down but couldn't find a way to get him into a pinning position in limited time.

"He was digging for the pin," Stanek said, "but he couldn't do much with (Hahn)."

Hahn's ability to avoid the pin gave the Golden Eagles the criteria victory and their seventh berth in the team state tournament. Fennimore won Division 3 titles in 2016 and 2019 and was runner-up in 2020.

The Blugolds advanced with a 48-27 semifinal win over Ithaca/Weston and recorded five pins during that victory. Jackson Massa (113), Thomas Bagniefski (120) and Zach Malin (126) recorded consecutive pins to finish the Aquinas scoring.

Joe Penchi (25-8, 152) and Calvin Hargrove (37-2, 160) also had pins for the Blugolds and won both of their matches during the sectional.

Flege, Jake Fitzpatrick (38-1, 106), David Malin (33-5, 170), Riley Klar (31-8) also had two victories for Aquinas. Fitzpatrick scored an impressive 7-2 victory over Fennimore's Amryn Nutter after Nutter finished the regular season as the state's top-ranked 113-pounder and dropped for postseason.

"There were some spots where we could have scored some more points and some spot where we shouldn't give up points," Stanek said of the loss to Fennimore. "It wasn't one match, and it was a team loss.

"But my kids battled. They are warriors, and I'm so proud of them."

Division 2

River Valley Sectional

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Sixth-ranked Prairie du Chien won its third straight team sectional by taking down fifth-ranked Lodi 31-24 in the semifinal round and beating seventh-ranked Evansville 31-25 in the championship dual at River Valley High School.

The Blackhawks, who finished second at last year's team state tournament, took control against Evansville in the championship dual with five straight victories from 132 pounds through 160.

Prairie du Chien trailed 8-0 after two matches before junior and two-time state champ Rhett Koenig (44-2) started a string of three straight pins by ending his 132-pound match in 26 seconds. Drew Hird (29-11) and Luke Kramer (38-8) followed that with pins of their own at 138 and 145, respectively.

Jeremiah Avery and Maddox Cejka (32-8) followed with decisions at 152 and 160 to give the Blackhawks a 24-8 lead, and Evansville never again regained the lead.

Koenig also started a string of four straight wins for Prairie du Chien with a decision at 132 against Lodi. That stretch gave the Blackhawks a 16-9 lead.

Lodi came back with a win a pin at 160 before Cejka got Prairie du Chien going with a win at 170.

Somerset Sectional

SOMERSET, Wis. — West Salem/Bangor advanced to the championship dual with a 48-32 victory over ninth-ranked Neillsville/Granton, but top-ranked Amery ended the Catbirds' team season with a 54-19 loss in the finals.

Brett Plomedahl (34-6, 113) and Evan Wolfe (38-5, 138) were the only double winners for West Salem/Bangor, which took control of the semifinal when Plomedahl pinned Ethan Buchanan in 3:37 for a 36-21 lead with four matches left.

Trevor Arentz (27-13, 145), Cody Petersen (32-14, 152, 160), Luke Noel (23-19, 182) and Wolfe also recorded pins for the Catbirds in the semifinal.

Plomedahl also beat 10th-ranked Lane Anderson 10-6 in the championship dual.

