WIAA team state wrestling: Holmen prepared for open Division 1 field

Jason Lulloff has already coached the Holmen High School wrestling team in seven WIAA team state tournaments.

When the third-seeded Vikings match up with sixth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead in a 5:30 p.m. Division 1 quarterfinal dual at the UW Field House on Friday, it will mark the programs eighth state appearance in Lulloff's 12 seasons of leading the program.

But this tournament will be a little different — and more exciting than any other — in that field is as balanced as any he's ever seen.

"There are so many teams that could win Division 1 this year, it's crazy," said Lulloff, whose team wrestles again Friday night if it beats Arrowhead and again Saturday afternoon with a semifinal victory. "The sixth seed could win it. Seriously. I've never seen a Division 1 field as open as this."

A benefit that could serve the Vikings better than any other team could be its balance. Other teams will bring plenty of superstars to the Field House, and Holmen will counter with a handful of stars and a fighting chance to win at every weight — a luxury not many wrestling teams have.

The Vikings had four medalists at last week's individual state meet and will lean on them to lead the way against an Arrowhead team that had six qualifiers. Two of them won championships, another was runner-up and another finished third.

"They're a really, really solid team and will present us some challenges, no doubt," Lulloff said of the Warhawks. "We go in there with a typical Holmen team, one that doesn't have state champs, but does have a bunch of guys top to bottom that seem to perform at the end of the year.

"There will be two different rosters. They have high end mixed with a few openings, and we bring in that slow and steady (attack). It will come down to minimizing damage on losses, and there will be a couple of great swing matches in there."

The Warhawks have sophomore Wyatt Duchateau (47-0, 132 pounds) and senior Mitchell Mesenbrink (42-0, 152) at the top of their lineup after winning Division 1 state championships. Junior Noah Mulvaney (46-2, 170) placed second and freshman Collin McDowell (43-7, 106) third.

That could lead to some fantastic matches unless lineups shift due to strategy. Holmen had state qualifiers in sophomore Preston Kratochvill (41-11) at 132 and senior Branson Beers (34-12) at 152, but Holmen senior Parker Kratochvill (39-10) could also enter that picture.

"I think Arrowhead is a much more dangerous team than a six," Lulloff said. "I probably would have put them in the top four, but the draw is the draw. We're not gonna back down from any of these teams."

Duchateau beat Preston Kratochvill 8-1 in the semifinal round last weekend.

While Lulloff expects there to be some big matchups, he'll be focused every step along the way for the dual. While there are spots that some teams might have to win to maximize points, he feels his team can recover if something doesn't go exactly to plan.

He also likes the fact that his team has plenty of experience at the UW Field House. This is the Vikings' sixth straight appearance, and they placed second in 2018. The environment is one Lulloff is excited to re-enter.

"At the Field House, if there is good dual, it's almost impossible to coach," Lulloff said. "In 2018, we were wrestling Burlington in the semifinals, and I looked at (assistant coach Jared Bagniewski) and said it was so loud I had to plug my ears.

"Fans sit right behind you, which is awesome because you can feel the energy. You can actually feel the noise on your back, and that's one thing that makes it so great. Our band gets to go play, and other schools will have bands there. It's a great weekend."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.