WIAA team state wrestling: Holmen sweeps quarterfinal,. semifinal opponents

MADISON — The Holmen High School wrestling team will compete for a WIAA Division 1 championship on Saturday after beating sixth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead and second-seeded Marshfield at the UW Field House on Friday.

The third-seeded Vikings took care of the Warhawks 42-35 before avenging a loss from earlier this season by beating the Tigers 38-31.

That gives Holmen (19-5) a shot at top-seeded Kaukauna (12-0) in the championship dual at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Vikings used seven pins to build a 42-23 lead over Arrowhead with just two matches left, and freshman Turner Campbell gave Holmen the insurmountable lead by pinning Arrowhead's Davey Carpenter at 2 minutes, 9 seconds in the 113-pound bout.

Junior Andrew Weiss and sophomore Preston Kratochvill gave the Vikings the deciding victories against Marshfield when Weiss won by pin over Grayden Rode at 126, and Kratochvill pulled out a 5-3 decision over Keagan Cliver at 132.

Marshfield led 31-29 before the Weiss pin, and Kratochvill clinched the semifinal for the Vikings with his decision.

Senior Tyler Jahn (138), senior Parker Kratochvill (145), junior Benson Swatek (160), senior Dylan Liethen (182), junior Ron White (220), senior Carson Westcott (285) and Campbell posted the pins in the victory over Arrowhead.

The Tigers had a 25-12 lead after Joey Carolfi pinned Westcott at 220 in that dual, but the Vikings responded with a trio of wins to take control. Junior Ron White recorded a pin at 285, freshman Camden Thiele a technical fall at 106 and Campbell a pin at 113 for a 29-25 lead before Marshfield got a pin at 120 to set up the heroics from Weiss and Kratochvill.

Holmen hasn't wrestled in a team dual championship since 2018, when it lost to Stoughton 31-29.

This story will be updated.

