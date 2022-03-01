WIAA team state wrestling: Prairie du Chien chases first championship

Coach Mike Rogge had high hopes for his Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team this season.

But he was also going to be realistic with a lineup that didn't have a senior in it. The Blackhawks enjoyed unprecedented success the previous two seasons and continuing that run was going to have its challenges.

Prairie du Chien may have taken the most interesting path to the WIAA team state tournament at the UW Field House this weekend with its sectional championship win over Evansville, but it may not have been ready for the Blue Devils without tackling other obstacles along the way.

This team hasn't been as dominant as the ones that qualified for the Division 2 team state field two straight years and finished as runner-up in 2021. But it has grown as a group and is coming off a weekend that included seven individual state qualifiers.

"What we'd had the last few years was senior leadership that we were blessed with," said Rogge, whose fourth-seeded team (18-5) matches up with top-seeded Amery (7-1) in a 10 a.m. semifinal on Saturday. "We've been up and down throughout the year because it's a process.

"This team did not want to be the team that broke our streak."

One example of an obstacle to overcome is a 56-15 loss at Holmen in December. Anticipation within the wrestling community was high for the nonconference matchup, and the Vikings ended up taking it to the Blackhawks.

"There is a perfect example that shows we weren't very mentally mature," Rogge said. "I think that's a growth we've had over the last few months. I'd love to wrestle that dual again because I guarantee it would be the dual everyone thought it was going to be the first time around.

"They were really riding the wave that night, and by that I mean Holmen really came out wrestling well. When things go bad in wrestling, you have to find a way to stop the bleeding, and we didn't."

The Blackhawks did come through against the Blue Devils in a memorable way when they won a 31-25 dual in the craziest manner anyone has likely seen.

Prairie du Chien started its night with a 31-24 semifinal win over Lodi before matching up with Evansville.

The championship dual came down to a matchup between PdC's Mason Baumgartner and Evansville's Gunner Katzenmeyer at 113 pounds with the Blackhawks leading 28-25.

The Blue Devils held the tiebreak and could advance to state with a decision as Katzenmeyer held a 7-4 lead on Baumgartner with 9.3 seconds left and the action stopped.

Instead of engaging, Katzenmeyer ran on the whistle and was given his second stall, which awarded Baumgartner a point. Katzenmeyer continued to run and picked up another stall, which gave Baumgartner two points, tied the match and sent it to overtime.

The third stall also gave Baumgartner choice of position in overtime, and he escaped to win the match and the dual for his team.

"I've never seen anything like that," Rogge said. "I've done this for 22 years and never seen anything like that night. To have one dual that was crazy (against Lodi) and then have a second that was even crazier? Unbelievable.

"We told Mason that he had to hunt him down and put him to his back or it was over, but we hoped we'd get the call if he ran away like he did. Baumgartner chased him down, which is what he had to to either get him or get that call."

The excitement of that victory, junior Rhett Koenig winning his third Division 2 state championship on Saturday and Drew Hird, Luke Kramer, Maddox Cejka and Blake Thiry winning state medals of their own, it's a good time to wrestle at Prairie du Chien.

And Rogge hopes that will translate to something else he has never seen as a coach: a team state championship for the Blackhawks.

