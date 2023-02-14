LODI, Wis. – The top-ranked Prairie du Chien High School wrestling team is going back to the team state tournament for the fourth straight season.

The Blackhawks advanced by beating Kewaskum 47-30 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal dual before finishing out their night with a 32-26 championship win over Lodi on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils forced the Blackhawks to win the final four matches of the championship dual, and the outcome wasn’t determined until the final bout. Prairie du Chien was clinging to a two-point lead before Jackson Perkins recorded a 16-2 major decision over Alex Breunig at 138 pounds.

Lodi held a 26-16 lead after winning by pin at 113. Mason Hird (120), Drake Ingham (126), Ryder Koenig (132) and Perkins then finished off the victory with Koenig scoring a pin.

The team state tournament will take place March 3-4 at the UNiversity of Wisconsin Field House in Madison. The Blackhawks will compete in a semifinal match that Saturday and a championship dual following the semifinal if they win.

DIVISION 1

Eau Claire North Sectional

Semifinals

Holmen 41, Menomonie 29

Marshfield 54, West Salem/Bangor 15

Championship

Marshfield 46, Holmen 23

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Holmen had a run of six straight team state appearances come to an end with a loss to Marshfield in the championship dual.

The Vikings were put in a quick hole by the Tigers, who won the first six matches and scored bonus points in five of them with two pins.

Jin Xiong (113), Cowan Lambert (132) and Ron White (220) won twice for Holmen, which came through big in late matches against Menomonie.

The Mustangs tied that dual at 29 with a pin at 120, but Turner Campbell (126) and Lambert finished off the victory with pins.

The Catbirds won the final three matches against the Tigers.

Bradyn Glasspoole (120) beat Easton Ledden 1-0, and Nick Ziegler( 126) and Brett Plomedahl (132) followed with pins.

DIVISION 3

Cashton Sectional

Semifinal

Iowa-Grant/Highland 38, Aquinas 34

CASHTON – The third-ranked Blugolds had their dual season ended by the state’s seventh-ranked team in a semifinal matchup.

Aquinas won five matches by pin but was also pinned four times and held the lead just once.

Iowa-Grant/Highland took the quick advantage with pins in the first two bouts before pins from Roger Flege (113) and Jake Fitzpatrick (120) tied the dual score. Iowa-Grant/Highland then won the next four matches.

The Blugolds came back with a pin from Tate Flege at 152 and trailed 32-18 after Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Emmerson Moen won by pin at 160.

Calvin Hargrove followed with a major decision and David Malin and Tyson Martin with pins at 182 and 195 to give Aquinas a 34-32 lead before Iowa-Grant/Highland won the final bout by pin.