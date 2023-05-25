Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LANCASTER, Wis. — Cashton High School senior Braylee Hyatt and Westby senior Meghan Nelson were the local leaders at Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 track and field sectional hosted by Lancaster.

Hyatt, a senior, won the 100-meter dash (12.52 seconds) and 200 (25.75) in addition to helping the Eagles win the 800 relay in a time of 1:46.93. Hyatt also placed second in the long jump (17 feet, 7½ inches) to become a four-event qualifier for next week’s state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.

Hyatt was joined on the 800 relay by Makayla Gooslaw, Gabby Hyatt and Adrianna Biever.

Nelson won the 100 hurdles (16.5), 300 hurdles (46.58) and pole vault (10-6). She joined Hyatt as a four-event state qualifier by helping the Norsemen place second in the 1,600 relay (4:12.14) and ran with Katelyn Benish, Elizabeth Curtis and Eric Gluch in that race.

Gluch, a sophomore, also gave herself an individual state event to prepare for with a second-place finish in the high jump (5-2) after winning a Division 2 title in the event as a freshman.

Brookwood senior Margarita Silva was also a double qualifier with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 (11:55.94) and one leg for the Falcons’ fourth-place 3,200 relay (10:01) that also included Amelia Muellenberg, Ruby Muehlenkamp and Katie Gruen.

Bangor’s girls 400 relay was second in 51.24 and included Grace Wenthold, Bliss Knox, Joeryn Freit and Megan Marr to round out the qualifying relays.

Westby freshman Madelyn Vonfeldt was third in the pole vault (10-3), Westby junior Emma Kjos third in the triple jump (35-5¼) and Onalaska Luther sophomore Lauren Wickus third in the long jump (16-11½).

BOYS

Onalaska Luther’s Elijah Hoppe qualified in three events apiece to lead local boys in Lancaster.

Hoppe, a junior, place second in the 200 (22.79) and helped the Knights place third in the 400 relay (44.63) and fourth in the 800 relay (1:32.82). Nathan Riley ran with both of those relay teams, while Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Trevor Clemmensen rounded out the 400 and Jacob Bruns and Gabe Huelskamp the 800.

Senior Luke Schmeling also placed second in the 400 (51.31) and third in the high jump (6-2) for the Knights.

Cashton junior Jack Schlesner won the high jump (6-4) and helped the Eagles qualify with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:32.81). Brady Hemmersbach, Jake Wall and Brett Hemmersbach ran with him.

De Soto sophomore CJ Milliren and Brookwood senior Dylan Powell joined that group of multi-event qualifiers.

Milliren was second in both the shot put (47-8) and discus (148-3), and Powell placed third in the 3,200 (10:01.05) and ran with the Falcons’ second-place 3,200 relay (8:12.68. Wyatt Maurhoff, Owen Radloff and Marshall Doll joined Powell on the relay.

Bangor junior Sam Crenshaw (pole vault, 14-0), Luther sophomore Jack Schmeling (triple jump, 42-5) and Cashton senior Riley Verken (shot put, 50-1¾) all won sectional championships.

Bangor’s 400 relay team of Lucas Reed, Lucas Horman, Gavin Meacham and Brandon Gilbertson was second (44.41), and Bangor sophomore Traevon Delaney was third in the 400 (52.11).

Cashton junior Emmanuel Harter (long jump, 20-8¼), Luther senior Justin Miller (triple jump, 41-4½), Cashton senior Michael Sueppel (shot put, 45-4½) and Westby senior Lane Fisher (discus, 139-8) all finished as fourth-place qualifiers.