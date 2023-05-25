Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ARCADIA — The Logan High School boys track and field team won the WIAA Division 2 Arcadia sectional with six event titles, including four for senior Avin Smith.

Smith won his first title in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.23 seconds. Smith swept the hurdles titles with another win in the 300s (40.48) before also taking the long jump at 43 feet, 0¾ inches.

Smith, Dominic Kreiling, Isaac Trohkimoinen and Jacob Hackbarth won the 1,600 relay in 3:25.84. The group of Daniel Wilson, Gavin Kreiling, Dominic Kreiling and Isaac Trohkimoinen took home the title in 8:12.67.

Dominic Kreiling also won the 800 in 1:59.92 while senior Eli Reynolds qualified for the long jump.

Aquinas senior Collin Conzemius won three events, including earning a chance to defend his state titles in the 100 (10.95) and 200 (21.72). Conzemius was the final leg of the Blugolds 400 relay with David Malin, Jackson Flottmeyer and Logan Becker, winning in 43.14.

Junior Jonathan Skemp qualified for the 1,600 (4:28.26) and 3,200 (9:47.37).

West Salem junior Carter Walter finished runner-up to Conzemius in the 200 (22.58). Walter, Abram Lassen, Kellen Wright and Brennan Kennedy qualified for state in the 400 relay (43.9) and the 800 relay (1:31.56).

Arcadia had state qualifiers for the boys and the girls in the discus throw. Junior Casidi Pehler won the girls discus (128-11) while sophomore Trey Lyga placed fourth (152-9) in the boys discus . Pehler also won the pole vault (11-6).

Junior Julie Yang qualified for the 100 (12.83) with a third-place finish for Logan. West Salem senior Alena Donahue moved on to state with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 (11:41.08) while G-E-T senior Jordan Stanislowski finished third in the triple jump (33-9¾).

Alaina Elias, Alexa Myre, Autumn Passehl and Maddie Murphy advanced in the 800 relay for Aquinas at 1:46.71.

McFarland sectional

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Prairie du Chien sophomore Blake Thiry will go to state in three events, including the 300 hurdles after claiming a regional title in 40.99.

Thiry also qualified in the 110 hurdles, finishing second (15.10) and missing out on another title by .02 seconds. The sophomore also made the triple jump with a leap of 44-8.

The girls team for Prairie du Chien qualified for state in four events, including a pair of relays. Greenlee Krahn, Madi Fisher, Shayla Straka and Taia Dressler made the 400 relay (51.58). Teagan Radloff, Fisher, Straka and Tannah Radloff took third in the 1600 relay (4:07.48).

Tannah Radloff won the sectional title in the 300 hurdles (46.3) while Straka qualified for the triple jump (34-11½) with a third-place finish.

Viroqua senior Preston Buroker got his school a state qualifier with a runner-up finish in the pole vault (12-6).