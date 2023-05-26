Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Central High School junior Aaron Poelma made sure he has a busy week ahead by nailing state-qualifying performances in four events at Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 Sauk Prairie track and field sectional.

Poelma and senior teammate Bennett Fried highlighted a big day for the RiverHawks, who scored 86 points to clip second-place Middleton by one. Onalaska was fourth (65).

Poelma won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 1 inch and finished among the top three in three other events. He was third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.36), third in the 300 hurdles (40.48) and ran with Central’s Leo Orlikowski, Micah Mosley and Carson Jolly to finish third in the 800 relay (1:31.08).

The top three finishers in each Division 1 event qualify for the state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse on June 2 and 3.

Fried continued a torrid postseason with a win in the 200 (21.91) and victories in the long jump (22-6 ¾) and triple jump (44-5½).

Onalaska seniors Gavin Ridge and Nicky Odom joined Fried as state qualifiers in three events after individual and relay performances.

Odom finished second to Fried in the long jump (20-11) and ran with the Hilltoppers’ qualifying 400 and 800 relays.

Kasey Barth, Braden Burke, Odom and Ridge ran together to win the 800 relay (1:29.26) and placed third in the 400 relay (43.78). Ridge also turned in a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (40.34).

Tomah junior Elijah Brown won the 100 (10.95) and placed second in the 200 (22.08) as one of three double qualifiers.

Onalaska junior Blake Burnstad finished second in the 1,600 (4:20.27) and third in the 800 (1:57.58), and Central senior Anden Schieldt won the shot put (53-8½) and placed second in the discus (149-2).

Central junior Alex Wagner and Tomah sophomore Atlin Steinhoff added third-place finishes and state-qualifying performances in the pole vault (13-0) and discus (144-8), respectively.

GIRLS

Holmen freshman Lydia Lazarescu has been tough for anyone to catch all spring, and that was true again on Thursday.

Lazarescu won the 100 (12.26) and 200 (25.6) and ran one leg for the Vikings’ third-place 400 relay to become a three-even qualifier for the state track and field meet.

Lazarescu ran with Maya Amundson, Abry Bloyer and Josie Alesch for a time of 50.42 in the relay.

Onalaska senior Alli Thomas also advanced in three events through a combination of individual and relay performances. Thomas won the 300 hurdles in a time of 44.22 and helped the Hilltoppers qualify in the 800 and 1,600 relays.

Carmen Roraff, Taylor Molling, Isabella Malecek and Thomas finished second in the 800 relay (1:43.39), and Thomas, Malecek, Molling and Isabella Gutierrez were timed at 1:57.5 in a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay.

Molling and Malecek also teamed up with Roraff and Makena McGarry for a second-place finish in the 400 relay (50.21), meaning Malecek and Molling will run in three state relays and Roraff two.

Holmen junior Jadyn Roden qualified with a runner-up finish in the discus (125-3) and third-place showing in the shot put (37-6½).

Sparta senior Vanessa Galvilan (1,600, 5:25.93), Tomah junior Lily Joyce (100 hurdles, 15.02) and Onalaska senior Josie Blum (triple jump, 36-10) also qualified after Joyce and Blum finished second and Galvilan third.