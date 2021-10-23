WIAA volleyball: Bangor and La Crosse Aquinas advance to sectionals

BANGOR — The Bangor High School volleyball team endured a tough stretch at the end of the regular season.

The Cardinals dropped four straight matches — two nonconference and two in the Scenic Bluffs Conference — before closing out with a sweep of New Lisbon.

Bangor, which is ranked 10th in Division 4 by state coaches, has found what it lost during that time and posted its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 25-17, 25-15, 24-26, 17-25, 15-9 win over Alma/Pepin in a WIAA regional final at Bangor.

The Cardinals (26-8) won their first regional title since 2017 and earn a third match against Wonewoc-Center in a sectional semifinal on Thursday. The teams split two regular-season matchups and meet this time in Wonewoc, Wis.

Senior Madisyn Herman had 17 kills, and junior Nora Tucker added 12 for Bangor, which beat the Wolves in four sets at the end of September and lost to them in five sets on Oct. 12.

Senior Aliyah Langrehr had 38 assists, senior Taylor Jacobson 38 digs and senior Madeline Janisch six blocks for the Cardinals, who last qualified for the state tournament since 1990.

Highland or ninth-ranked Potosi is up next on Oct. 30 for the winner of the Bangor/Wonewoc-Center semifinal.

Division 2

Middleton 3, Onalaska 2

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The second-seeded Cardinals beat the seventh-seeded Hilltoppers (21-12) by scores of 25-20, 15-25, 14-25, 25-21, 16-14.

Division 3

Aquinas 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0

ONALASKA — The second-seeded and sixth-ranked Blugolds swept the third-seeded Chieftains 25-11, 28-26, 25-20 and finished their season with a 27-3 record.

Aquinas (28-5) won its seventh straight match and advanced to a Thursday sectional final at third-ranked Fall Creek behind another huge night from the duo of Jacy Weisbrod and Macy Donarski.

Weisbrod had 24 kills and Donarski 45 assists for the Blugold, who also received a team-high 12 digs from junior Shea Bahr. Bailey Theusch added 10 digs, and Weisbrod and Donarski had nine each.

Fall Creek 3, Westby 0

FALL CREEK, Wis. — The third-ranked Crickets eliminated the Norsemen 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.

Jayda Berg had 10 kills and Kennedy Brueggen 16 digs for Westby (25-9), which had won six of its past seven matches. Ella Johnson and Finley Konrad each had nine assists, and Berg added four blocks for the Norsemen.

