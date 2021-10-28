WIAA volleyball: Holmen advances to Division 1 sectional final

DEFOREST, Wis. — The Holmen High School volleyball team moved within one victory from its first WIAA state tournament by defeating Verona in a Division 1 sectional semifinal at DeForest on Thursday.

The top-seeded Vikings (28-2) handed the fourth-seeded Wildcats a 26-28, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 loss and qualified for a sectional final against either second-seeded Middleton or third-seeded Waunakee on Saturday in Baraboo, Wis. The Cardinals and Warriors began their semifinal at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats (32-8) tightened up what appeared to be turning into an easy Holmen win in the third set by cutting a 20-9 deficit to 22-17 before the Vikings won the last three points.

Verona also cut a four-point deficit to 24-23 in the fourth set, but Holmen on when A Verona swing sent the ball out of bounds for the final point.

Senior Mara Schmidt had 17 kills and 10 digs for the Vikings, while senior Ellie Kline added 25 digs and sophomore Rayna McArdle 24 assists, 14 digs, five aces and four blocks.

Senior Chloe Hammond added 10 kills, junior Kyla Christnovich seven kills, five blocks and three aces and Schmidt two blocks as the Vikings advanced to a sectional final for the second straight season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.