WIAA volleyball: Holmen state-bound for first time after win over Middleton

BARABOO, Wis. — The Holmen High School volleyball team will make its first appearance at the WIAA state tournament after winning a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship on Saturday.

The top-seeded Vikings and second-ranked Middleton weren't separated by more than a few points all night, but Holmen ended up prevailing 23-25, 29-27, 22-25, 25-20, 15-11 in a match played at Baraboo High School.

The Vikings took the lead for good in the fifth set at 11-10 on an Ellie Kline ace. It was the first of four straight points served by the senior before a block gave the serve back to the Cardinals.

Holmen won the match on a block by junior Chloe Hammond and will play a state quarterfinal match at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday. The eight qualifying teams will be seeded to determine matchups, but Holmen will play at either 1 p.m. or 7 p.m. that day.

Senior Mara Schmidt had a team-high 24 kills to go with 12 digs. Kline had 31 kills and three aces, and senior Kassie Mueller added 27 digs and five aces.

Sophomore Rayna McArdle had 26 assists to go with 15 digs and seven kills, and junior Kyla Christnovich had four blocks to go with five kills.

Check back soon for an update to this story.

