WIAA volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas digs deep to beat Fall Creek in sectional semifinal

FALL CREEK, Wis. — The Aquinas High School volleyball team had its back against the wall of elimination before embarking on a memorable comeback Thursday night.

The second-seeded Blugolds lost the first two sets to top-seeded Fall Creek, which then built a 22-16 lead in the third. With little margin for error, Aquinas batted back to win the third set 25-23 before handing the Crickets 25-17 and 15-7 losses to advance to a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game on Saturday.

The Blugolds' 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-7 victory over a team that played in the past two state tournaments gave them a Saturday championship game against Unity, the top seed in the other quarter bracket, in Shell Lake.

"The difference-maker in a week like this is having the mindset that 'We are going to win, and we are going to win at all cost,'" said Aquinas coach Nellie George, whose team is ranked sixth by state coaches. "I am lucky and fortunate that I have a team with a bunch of athletes who approach every sport they play like that.

"I had lot of people coming up to me after the game saying 'Great job, Coach, great job, but I did nothing different tonight than I have all year. Those kids had to show up and play, and the kids on the bench have to challenge them every day, so they are ready to play. We aren't where we are because we have a couple of kids who are good at volleyball, we have a whole team that is good at volleyball."

Senior Jacy Weisbrod had 28 kills and 15 digs for the Blugolds (29-5), who stopped the third-ranked Crickets (42-5) after a five-match winning streak. Junior Shea Bahr added 14 kills and 23 digs to go with five aces.

Junior Macy Donarski had 55 assists and 17 digs and senior Bailey Theusch 24 digs for Aquinas, which has won eight straight matches.

The Blugolds didn't control the entire fifth set, but a slower start was buried with a little run after the first few points.

"Truth be told, this is the first five-set match we had all year," George said. "It's a game of threes. You want to get to three first, then six first, and so forth.

"We didn't get to three first because they were up 3-2, but then they missed a serve, and it quickly became, 'All right, let's go, and we got to six first, then nine first, then 12 and 15.

"We just kept the pressure on them and stayed aggressive through the whole thing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.