WIAA volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas gears up for Division 3 sectional final

Aquinas High School volleyball coach Nellie George prefers to concentrate on the Blugolds when it comes to preparation, especially in the postseason.

George does her due diligence in studying the opponent, and the coaching staff develops a strategy, of course, but most aspects to winning come down to riding what has already led to success.

“At the end of the day, I just need to know for myself what to look out for or find some tendencies to share with the kids,” George said of getting ready for the Blugolds’ WIAA Division 3 sectional final against Unity on Saturday. “I try not to give them too much information because real-time advice is more applicable.

“If we can take care of the ball on our side of the net, what happens on the other side of the net doesn’t really have an impact on us.”

And sixth-ranked and second-seeded Aquinas (29-5) is playing good volleyball with Thursday night’s 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-7 over third-ranked and top-seeded Fall Creek as the latest example.

That performance, in which the Blugolds rallied from two sets down and a 22-16 deficit in the third set, gave sixth-ranked Aquinas a sectional championship match against fifth-ranked Unity on Saturday. The match tips off at 7 p.m. in Shell Lake, Wis.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod had 28 kills and 15 digs for the Blugolds, who stopped the Crickets (42-5) after a five-match winning streak. Junior Shea Bahr added 14 kills and 23 digs to go with five aces.

Junior Macy Donarski had 55 assists and 17 digs and senior Bailey Theusch 24 digs for Aquinas, which has won eight straight matches and is trying to become a state qualifier for the second time in three years and third time since 2016.

Unity (35-1) is led by the trio of 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Sidney Bader, 6-foot junior middle Sydney Smith and 5-8 junior outside Emma Johnson, all of whom average more than three kills per set. Bader’s 315 kills lead the team, and Smith’s 307 and Johnson’s 273 follow.

The Blugolds can enter the final with confidence after the comeback — especially the rally from being down 22-16 in the third — against Fall Creek on its home court.

“What I saw from everybody during that run was mental toughness,” George said. “Maddie (George) and Shea put some good serves in, Bailey had some great passes and serve-receives with some great digs, and Jacy just went to work, which is what she does.

“The nice thing about (Jacy) is that if the ball doesn’t go to her, she still creates space for the others. Sydney (Emineth) had an attack kill that got the ball back for us to get Shea serving, and that was the result of that. When we pass well, the space is there for everybody, and Macy can pick and choose where she want to go with the ball.”

Emineth’s kill put Bahr at the serve and moved Weisbrod to the front, and the Blugolds were quickly within 23-21. George encouraged her team during a Fall Creek timeout, and Aquinas won the next point and tied it when a close call on a ball landing near the line went its way after a meeting of the officials.

Bahr then aced the last two serves for the win that kept the Blugolds alive.

