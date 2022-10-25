WIAA volleyball: La Crosse Aquinas, Westby to meet in sectional semifinal

It could be a match that some had penciled in as something to watch for before the season even began.

The Aquinas High School volleyball team can generally be considered a contender in the MVC and beyond, and the Blugolds qualified for a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship match a a year ago.

With several of those pieces returning, Aquinas advancing to another sectional wouldn’t be considered an upset. The Blugolds followed through on that belief by beating all three of its regional opponents in three sets.

Westby was a team that appeared ready to break new ground, and it did by winning a Coulee Conference outright championship for the first time and making it through the regular season with one loss.

The Norsemen were seasoned, talented and hungry to take the program to the next level and did that by sweeping a pair of matches from regular Coulee power West Salem and cruising through their regional competition.

Like the Blugolds, Westby swept all of its regional opponents in three sets.

That leads us to Thursday night, when the top-seeded and sixth-ranked Norsemen (32-1) host the second-seeded and 10th-ranked Blugolds (24-8) in a sectional semifinal that will end the season for one team.

Both bring heavy hitters to the net, solid defenses and accurate setters to the biggest match they’ve played since the season began.

Aquinas puts sophomore Addy Foor (296 kills) and freshman Sammy Davis (231) kills up on the outside with senior Sydney Emineth (196 kills) against at Westby block of Kenzie Stellner (73 total blocks), Emily Collins (65 total blocks) and Jayda Berg (60 total blocks).

The Norsemen counter with Berg (311 kills), Collins (255 kills) and Bethany Roethel (173 kills) against a net defense led by Emineth’s 52 total blocks.

Expect seniors Macy Donarski (841 assists, 223 digs) and Shea Bahr (420 digs) to also play key roles for the Blugolds and for senior Kennedy Brueggen (289 digs) and junior Tricia Klum (570 assists) to do the same for the Norsemen.

The winner advances to a Saturday sectional final against either top-seeded St. Croix Falls or second-seeded Unity in St. Croix Falls, Wis. That sectional final does not yet have a starting time attached to it.