WIAA volleyball sectionals: Bangor prepares for third match with Wonewoc-Center

Brent Brigson was immediately intrigued about the possibilities when Bangor High School began a search for a volleyball coach after the 2018 season.

Brigson, who works in counseling and case management services at Western Technical College, had played a little volleyball — nothing very structured — in the past but was primarily coaching softball and girls basketball at the time.

“Out of all the sports I’d coached — all girls, all 14 and under — volleyball was the one I liked the most,” Brigson said. “And then this job popped open,

“I wasn’t looking for one, but Bangor is nine minutes from my house, I went in and talked to them, and they gave me the job. I’m thrilled to be here.”

The pairing of Brigson with the current roster is certainly working. The Cardinals are ranked 10th in Division 4 by state coaches and preparing for a WIAA sectional semifinal against Woneowoc-Center Thursday night in Cashton.

The winner of that match plays either Highland or Potosi on Saturday for the right to represent the sectional at the state tournament in Green Bay on Nov. 5-6.

Bangor has only been there once (1990) and takes a 26-8 record into the semifinal.

Brigson said he had a feeling this could be a big season for players he’s been working with for three seasons.

“I remember this year’s seniors as sophomores,” Brigson said. “And I remember thinking we can win this year and next year, but these girls as seniors are gonna kill it, and they are.”

Senior outside hitter Madisyn Herman leads the team at the net, while senior Taylor Jacobson has flourished since switching positions from hitter to libero. Senior setter Aliyah Langrehr and junior hitter Nora Tucker have also helped turn this team into a powerhouse.

The Cardinals beat the Wolves 3-1 when they met for the first time this season in Wonewoc, but the Wolves turned the tables with a 3-2 win over the Cardinals during the second meeting in Hillsboro.

“We played a great first set and finished them (the first time), and it was a great match because it would be 16-16 or 18-18 throughout, and then Aliyah Langrehr would go on a three or four-point (serving) run,” Brigson said. “The second time was a night where we played two matches, and we played Wonewoc first in the Hillsboro Elementary gym.

“It was packed, it was crazy, and it went five sets. We were serving at 9-10 in the fifth and had a net, and they closed us out. They outplayed us that time.”

The Cardinals battled through a four-match losing streak late in the regular season but have rallied to win four in a row.

DIVISION 1: Holmen (27-2) meets up with Verona (32-7) in a 5 p.m. semifinal at DeForest on Thursday.

Neither team is state-ranked, but the Vikings have been receiving honorable mention all season. Holmen’s losses have come to Luxemburg-Casco — ranked second in Division 2 — and Kettle Moraine, which is ranked eighth in Division 1. Holmen beat Luxemburg-Casco when they matched up again later in the season.

Senior Mara Schmidt leads Holmen with 222 kills, while senior Harley Bartels had added 152 and a team-high 63 blocks. Senior Ellie Kline has 496 digs, sophomore Rayna McArdle 348 assists and senior Marissa Pederson 297 assists.

DIVISION 3: Second-seeded Aquinas (28-5) travels to top-seeded Fall Creek (42-4) for a 7 p.m. semifinal on Thursday.

The Blugolds are ranked sixth and the Crickets third by state coaches.

Aquinas has lost only to Holmen twice, Waunakee, Kewaskum and Verona. The Blugolds are led by senior Jacy Weisbrod’s 431 kills (4.9 per set), Macy Donarski’s 891 assists (9.9 per set) and Shea Bahr’s 328 digs (3.7 per set).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.