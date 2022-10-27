WIAA volleyball: West Salem advances to Division 2 sectional final

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School volleyball team didn't take long to set its focus after upsetting top-seeded Dodgeville in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Saturday.

The fifth-seeded Panthers not only beat the top seed, they earned a home match in the sectional semifinals, and that was an opportunity they didn't want to squander after beating seven straight opponents.

A strong start was followed by a strong finish against sixth-seeded Platteville on Thursday, and West Salem claimed a 25-23, 25-15, 16-25, 25-14 victory that puts it in a sectional championship match for the first time since 2006.

"We've had our ups and downs this season, but they've been playing so well going into the playoffs, and that's what you want," West Salem coach Becki Murphy said. "That's when you want your team to peak, so it's perfect timing."

The Panthers (30-10) earned a sectional championship match against Bloomer, the second seed form its quarter of the bracket, on Saturday. Time has yet to be determined, and the listed site is Osceola, but that could be changed.

Sophomore Kena Ihle had nine kills and senior Kendall Burkhamer eight kills and a team-high six aces for West Salem.

Senior Anna McConkey had seven blocks and Ihle five to key an important part of Thursday's match.

"We blocked well, which has kind of been the case here since we started playoffs," Murphy said. "We also did a nice job with hitting. If we had someone struggle, we had someone else who was on, so it was a great effort as a team."

Senior Gen Norman had 31 assists, and senior Jaden Hammes led the team with 12 digs and added seven kills. Senior Morgan Kammel had nine digs.

West Salem last qualified for the state tournament in 2006, and Bloomer has made one appearance (2019).

The Blackhawks beat fourth-seeded Barron 25-12, 16-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11 on Thursday to qualify for Saturday's match. They have not faced off with or played in a tournament with West Salem this season.

"They have some strong outside hitters and a strong midle hitter, too," Murphy said of the Blackhawks. "It will be a good challenge."

Division 1

Middleton 3, Holmen 0

MADISON — The third-seeded Vikings (26-5) had their season ended by the second-seeded Cardinals 26-24, 25-21, 25-22.

Seniors Kendra Winker and Lydia Olson tied for team honors with seven kills, and Winker added six digs.

Junior Rayna McArdle led the team with four aces and added 12 assists, seven digs and four kills for Holmen, which had won 13 straight matches and knocked Middleton out of last year's tournament.

Senior Grace Eickhoff had a team-high 15 assists and nine digs, and freshman Macy Kline had a team-high 17 digs.

MSHSL Sections

1AA

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lake City 2

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers came back after losing the first two sets and advanced with a 19-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-7 victory.

Abbi Ernster had a team-high 13 kills for La Crescent-Hokah and added four aces.

Sam Fabian had 11 blocks to go with five kills, and Kinlee Gratton contributed 35 digs, 26 assists and three kills for the Lancers.