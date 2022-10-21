WIAA volleyball: Westby fights for Division 3 regional title

The Westby High School volleyball team was in this position — one victory away from a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal — a year ago, and that night didn’t end the best way.

The top-seeded Norsemen are determined to win a regional championship when they host fifth-seeded Spring Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the roll they are on makes it difficult to argue against it happening.

Westby (31-1), which is ranked sixth in Division 3 by state coaches, hasn’t lost a match since Aug. 27 and has enjoyed the past couple of months building on what felt like a breakthrough 2021-22 season that included 25 wins and second-place finish in the Coulee Conference.

Coach Arena Kvamme has relied on 13 seniors who went through that experience and taken the program to news heights as the postseason begins to heat up.

“The glue is the amount of playing time these girls have had together,” Kvamme said. “So many of them have been playing together for so long. They all get along, and they work well together, and they communicate together.”

It resulted in the team’s first outright championship in the Coulee and first title since sharing the crown with West Salem in 2013. The Norsemen haven’t won a regional title in the 2000s, so a win against the Cardinals would be more new ground broken for the team under Kvamme.

Westby has used a balanced effort to put itself in this position.

Senior Jayda Berg has been the focal point of the attack from the outside and has 296 digs, giving her 3.4 per set. Senior Kenzie Stellner has also been good on the attack in the middle with 119 kills.

Berg and Stellner have also combined for 125 total blocks with senior Emily Collins adding 61. That net presence has given opponents fits.

Senior Kennedy Brueggen has a team-high 272 digs with just 40 errors, junior Tricia Klum leads the way with 537 assists, and senior Bethany Roethel has a team-best 53 service aces.

They make up a group that is living up to the expectations created and an increased throughout the season.

It started with an 8-0 performance at the Great River Sprawl hosted by Onalaska to start the season. The Norsemen beat Richland Center, Onalaska, Baldwin-Woodville and five other teams that weekend at the OmniCenter.

“That’s a 24-team tournament, and we walked out 8-0 after playing some really good teams,” Kvamme said. “That was huge for our girls to say, ‘See, what can do this.’”

Sweeping West Salem in West Salem and holding off the Panthers in five sets — coming back from a 14-11 deficit in the fifth — was another significant accomplishment for the Norsemen.

Spring Valley knocked off fourth-seeded Blair-Taylor in four sets during Thursday’s semifinal round. The Cardinals placed second in the Dunn-St. Croix and have losses to Onalaska Luther and Baldwin-Woodville — teams Westby beat — this season.

“I’m very happy that we’re in this position,” Kvamme said. “I knew, since we were in this position last year, that we’d be strong, but it’s always finding that good mix of what’s going to work.”