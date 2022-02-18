WIAA wrestling: Plenty of big matchups await in individual sectionals

Sometimes the toughest matches a wrestler can face come at the sectional level.

Certainly nothing is easy after qualifying for the WIAA individual state tournament — which is the task at hand for competitors across the state on Saturday — but geography can make advancing extremely difficult.

Holmen High School has 13 qualifiers for Saturday’s Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie, Wis., and one of its most successful faces will have to be on top of his game to become a three-time state qualifier.

Senior Parker Kratochvill has won 134 matches and lost just 27 during his career with the Vikings and is a major player in any bracket he appears. That’s true with the 145-pound grouping on Saturday, but he has a lot of company in the chase for a state spot.

Kratochvill (34-7) is ranked second in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online after dropping from its previous 152-pound rankings. Also in his bracket is No. 1 Brett Back (44-2) of Wisconsin Rapids — he also dropped from 152 for the postseason — and No. 6 Oscar Wilkowski (30-2) of Watertown, who was ranked second at 138 before moving up.

Those three will compete for two spots in next week’s state bracket at the Kohl Center in Madison. The top two sectional finishers in Division 1 and the top three in Divisions 2 and 3 qualify.

If Kratochvill and Wilkowski win quarterfinal matches, they meet in a huge semifinal.

Kratochvill is a regional runner-up after dropping an 8-6 decision to Back last weekend, but he was in that match and pushing for a tying takedown when it ended. He has also beaten plenty of top-tier opponents this season and is the only person to defeat De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski (44-1), the state’s top-ranked 152-pounder in Division 3.

DIVISION 2: Both wrestlers appear safe to qualify minus something monumental happening, but there could be a rematch worth watching in the 132-pound bracket at the Richland Center Sectional.

That’s where there should be a third showdown this season between Prairie du Chien junior Rhett Koenig (42-2) and Lodi senior Chandler Curtis (41-4). Koenig, ranked first, has beaten Curtis, ranked fifth, twice this season and handed him a 7-2 loss at last weekend’s regional.

Prairie du Chien’s Maddox Cejka (30-8) is in a tough bracket at 152 with top-ranked Zane Licht (43-1) of Lodi and second-ranked Lowell Arnold (15-1) of Portage.

Cejka is ranked 10th, but 11th-ranked Maddox Goebel (34-5) of Darlington is also there to push for one of the three qualifying spots.

West Salem/Bangor sophomore Brett Plomedahl (34-6) is ranked 11th and will contend with top-ranked Colton Hush (40-1) of Baldwin-Woodville, fourth-ranked Carter Schultz (33-7) of Rice Lake and 12th-ranked Tommy Brown (41-7) of Maple Northwestern for one of three spots in the 113-pound bracket at the Amery Sectional.

Black River Falls’ Jackson McCormick (39-6) and West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe (38-5) are in a tough 138 bracket at Amery with second-ranked Taedon Nichols (47-0) of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg and eighth-ranked Logan Trautt (36-5) of Maple Northwestern. Wolfe is ranked fourth and McCormick ninth.

Braydon Lockington (36-8) of G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro brings a No. 5 state ranking with him to a 220-pound bracket that also includes top-ranked Koy Hopke (47-0) of Amery, 11th-ranked Jacob Berends (31-13) of St. Croix Central and 12th-ranked Isaac Pearce (39-4) of Ashland.

DIVISION 3: Aquinas sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick (38-1) is rolling and is ranked first in the state at 106, and standing the way of a Westby Sectional championship are second-ranked Amryn Nutter (27-3) of Fennimore and fourth-ranked Roen Carey (27-2) of Mineral Point. Fitzpatrick beat Nutter 7-2 last week.

Eighth-ranked Aidan Gruenenwelder (38-5) of Pecatonia/Argyle is also around to play spoiler.

Fourth-ranked Mason Welsh (28-6) of Iowa-Grant/Highland and fifth-ranked Trapper Nafzger (33-6) of Mineral Point highlight the 132 bracket, but 12th-ranked Drew Johnson (40-5) of Marshall, Trevor Paulson (22-11) of Aquinas and Ethan Dobbs (30-9) of Viroqua could have a good battle over the third spot if they can’t topple one of the other two.

Six of the state’s top 12 are entered at 145, and Aquinas’ Tate Flege (34-6) leads the way at No. 3. But No. 7 Lincoln Manning (25-8) of Ithaca/Weston, No. 8 Garrett Vatland (33-8) of Westby, No. 10 Rylee Wanek (39-7) of Riverdale, No. 11 Ross Lindsey (21-11) of Mineral Point and 12th-ranked Kristian Orloff (30-7) of Pecatonica/Argyle are also there.

The local gem in any division may be a likely championship match between Brosinski and Aquinas senior Joe Penchi (25-3) at 152. Brosinski is ranked first and Penchi second after Brosinski beat Penchi 4-2 for third place at the Bi-State Classic.

Westby senior Dylan Nottestad (44-1) is a clear favorite at 285, but eighth-ranked Evan Gratz (30-5) of Fennimore, ninth-ranked Isaac Biba (31-10) of Iowa-Grant/Highland and 10th-ranked Caleb Marchwick (31-6) of Ithaca/Weston will do what they can to knock him off if given the chance.

