WIAA wrestling sectionals: Holmen sends seven to Division 1 state meet

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Parker Kratochvill had a difficult decision to make as he approached his final postseason as a Holmen High School wrestler.

After spending most of his senior season competing at 152 pounds, Kratochvill and coach Jason Lulloff determined that 145 pounds was the right place to be when the WIAA Division 1 tournament series came around.

"When we decided to go 145, we knew we'd probably be going to with (Wisconsin Rapids sophomore) Brett Back and (Watertown junior) Oscar Wilkowski," Lulloff said. "We figured the shot to win a title was better there, but we also knew that there was a legitimate possibility that we wouldn't make it to state if we went that route.

"That didn't scare Parker. He wanted the challenge, and I'm glad he took it."

Kratochvill (36-8) didn't win a 145-pound championship at the Sun Prairie Sectional on Saturday, but he split two matches with the previously mentioned wrestlers and finished second to give himself a chance at the title in his second individual state appearance.

He is also one of seven Vikings to advance through the sectional and earn spots in state brackets.

Senior Tyler Jahn (31-11, 138 pounds) and Carson Westcott (37-5, 220) won their brackets, and Kratochvill, freshman Turner Campbell (33-6, 113), junior Andrew Weiss (32-9, 126), sophomore Preston Kratochvill (38-9, 132) and senior Branson Beers (33-10, 152) all placed second to join the champs as state qualifiers.

Parker Kratochvill, however, had the most pressure-packed path to follow with the top-ranked Back and sixth-ranked Wilkowski in his bracket.

Kratochvill, ranked second in the state by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, beat Wilkowski 13-9 in the semifinal round before dropping a 7-6 match to Back in the finals. It was his second loss to the Wisconsin Rapids powerhouse in as many weeks, but the two losses have been by a combined three points.

"He just dominated Oscar," Lulloff said of Kratochvill. "I think he was up nine at one point, and I thought he might tech(nical fall) him, but Oscar charged back and made it pretty close.

"Parker definitely had it in control from the first whistle to the end."

He then went down to the wire with Back again, but earned the chance at another matchup with him by virtue of the win over Wilkowski.

Campbell also had a big day even if it didn't finish with a championship. He knocked off senior and sixth-ranked Jonah Dennis (27-2) 5-4 in the semifinal round before third-ranked Preston Spray (47-2) of Wisconsin Rapids beat him 8-0 in the finals.

But beating Dennis, a previous state medalist, was certainly a feather in the freshman's cap.

"Once he got into this tournament series, he's stepped it up a notch," Lulloff said of Campbell. "He was very determined. A freshman coming in and beating previous state medalist who happens to be a senior is a big statement.

"Generally, we get freshmen to this level, and their track record isn't that great when they go up against seniors."

Campbell also had a 39-second pin in the quarterfinals.

Westcott gave himself an easy day with a pin, a major decision and a decision. He beat Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy's Nick Ludowese (34-13) 9-2 in the finals.

"He really looks like he's pulling it together at the right time," Lulloff said of Westcott. "His confidence and mental toughness are improving, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in Madison."

Weiss lost a tough championship match to Tomah's Gavin Finch (38-6) but advanced by beating Wisconsin Rapids' Aceyn Meyer 9-1 in the semifinals, and Beers used a 10-6 semifinal victory over Watertown's Ryan Bergman to survive a 9-0 championship loss to Logan/Central's Dylan Ellefson (38-4).

Jahn won all three of his matches by pin and finished Tomah's Logan Boulton (26-13 in 1:28 to win the championship. His first two matches lasted 1:16 and 5:28.

Preston Kratochvill beat Sauk Prairie's Colton Uselman (30-12) 3-0 in the semifinals before Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy's Kyler Neuberger (45-4) beat him 6-0 in the championship bout. He then took care of Wisconsin Rapids' Lucas Bean (29-13) 6-0 in the second-place match.

ELLEFSON, FITZPATRICK COME UP BIG: Logan/Central will have two qualifiers hunting for medals at the Kohl Center after Ellefson won his bracket, and Cole Fitzpatrick placed second in his.

Ellefson (38-4), a senior, had no trouble winning at 152 with a pin, a technical fall and the shutout of Beers in the finals.

His pin came in 1:33 against Waunakee's Robert Lofreddo (16-21) in the quarterfinals, and that was followed by a 15-0 technical fall against Madison East's Muhammad Saneh (28-8).

Ellefson, who is ranked ninth at his weight, is making his second state appearance and first since his freshman season.

Fitzpatrick (33-7), a junior, was second at 120 after winning his firts two matches and dropping a 3-2 decision to Wisconsin Rapids' ninth-ranked Carter Freeman (34-10) in the finals. His sudden victory over 12th-ranked Parker Olson (33-6) of Sun Prairie in the semifinals gave Fitzpatrick the automatic second-place finish.

FINCH, BOULTON REPRESENT TIMBERWOLVES: Junior Gavin Finch and senior Logan Boulton qualified with championship and second-place finishes, respectively.

Finch (38-6) won twice by pin and then claimed the major decision over Weiss. he pinned Watertown's Hector Ayala (20-19) in 1:02 before finishing his match against Waunakee's Jayden Freie (29-14) in 4:20.

Boulton (26-13) advanced to the championship match with two pins before he was pinned by Jahn.

Boulton started his day by pinning Middleton's Elijah Vance in 1:44 and followed it up by pinning Madison East's Mikel Myadze (24-5) in 3:57. He then drew a second-place match and beat Wisconsin Rapids' Josh Black (32-14) by a 1-0 score to advance.

