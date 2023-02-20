Cullen Sackman placed sixth overall in the boys combined ski category to close out the Wisconsin State High School Ski & Snowboard Championships at Mt. La Crosse on Monday.

Sackman, a freshman for the Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem team, posted a time of 30.41 second on the Super G, a 44.49 on the Slalom and a 35.95 on the Giant Slalom to beat all but five competitors.

Muskego’s Noah Bindas was the overall champion after winning the Slalom and Giant Slalom and placing second in the Super G. Sackman was ninth in the Slalom, 11th in the Giant Slalom and 12th in the Super G.

The combined ski championships concluded a three-day event at Mt. La Crosse.

Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem's Bodie Callaway and Logan/Central's Luke Koch highlighted the weekend by winning and placing second, respectively, in the combined boys boarder competition.

Callaway won the Giant Slalom (37.9) and Slalom (24.45) and placed second in the Boardercross (31.71). Koch was second in the Giant Slalom (40.12), third in the Slalom (26.8) and seventh in the Boardercross (32.9).

Logan/Central’s Stefan Kovacs was eighth with a score of 41 — all three finishes added together — and times of 30.17 in the Super G (ninth), 36.66 in the Giant Slalom (21st) and 44.77 in the Slalom (11th).

Patrick Gundersen also placed among the top 20 with a 16th-place finish and times of 29.71 in the Super G (fifth), 35.97 in the Giant Slalom (12th) and 49.11 in the Slalom (48th).

Logan/Central's Logan Boland added a 10th-place finish in the boys combined snowboarding with ninth-place finishes in the Giant Slalom (45.91) and Slalom (29.2).

Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem's London VanderHorst led local girls snowboarders with an 11-place combined finish.