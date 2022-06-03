WIAA state track and field meet: Proudfoot third in discus

Gavin Proudfoot leaves in a week to join the University of Northern Iowa football program. He requested a little time for a vacation shortly after, but football is about to become the focus of the Onalaska Luther High School senior -- well, graduate now -- again.

Proudfoot made his final student contribution to the Knights' athletic program on Friday with a third-place finish in the Division 3 discus at the WIAA state track and field meet.

Proudfoot set a personal record with a throw of 155 feet that was only beaten by Cuba City's Beau Kopp (167-5). Fall River's Manny Kingston also threw 155-0 and was awarded second place.

"It felt really good," Proudfoot said of this biggest throw. "Everything came around smooth, and I was holding it right, and it came off right."

Proudfoot, a three-sport star for the Knights, was recruited by the Panthers to play offensive line. He also had an impactful career as a basketball player and helped Luther advance to the WIAA state tournament as a junior. The Knights had a 43-5 record over their past two basketball seasons, and they qualified for the football playoffs with Proudfoot playing a key role in all of it.

He anticipates a tough summer, but that's what Proudfoot wants to make the transition from high school to college football.

"I fell like it's going to be really hard," Proudfoot said. "A lot of running, lifting, putting on weight. Summer conditioning can be pretty rough."

Proudfoot, a 6-foot-9, 240-pounder, said he has been balancing football preparation with track throughout the spring to assure that he is ready for whatever awaits in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

He added to that a third-place medal in an event for which he was seeded fourth after his sectional performance.

"I was seeded fourth, so I was hoping I could at least get fourth," Proudfoot said. "I wasn't expecting to PR, although I knew that would be nice.

"I knew I'd have to crank one out there."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0