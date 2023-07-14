HOLMEN — John Percy has always been unable to play in the Western Wisconsin Open golf tournament due to his job.

The work schedule, however, changed this this week, and Percy was there to take full advantage as he played event for the first time at Drugan's Castle Mound on Friday.

Percy knew that sinking a long putt on the second hole was a good sign, but he had no idea it would lead to a debut round of 6-under-par 65 and three-stroke lead in the championship flight after one round of the 29th installment of the event, which is sponsored by Lawn Care Specialists.

Joe DeRosa and Max Hosking — both former champions — are tied for second place at 68, and Austin Ehlenfeldt and Kelly Kretz are tied for fourth at 70.

"My driver was really good, and I hit a lot of fairways," said Percy, who said he golfs three times each week and most at Forest Hills in La Crosse. "The putter was working, too. I only had 25 putts."

Percy said his best round at Drugan's before Friday was a 72. He was happy with the way the front nine went and said he saved himself with some shot son the back, but he closed out with birdies on two of his final three holes.

Percy is a regular at the La Crosse County Amateur tournaments but was happy to make a splash in his first attempt at the Western Wisconsin Open. He is also realistic about his chances at a repeat performance on Saturday.

"I just have to not think about (leading) and see if the driver will work (Saturday)," Percy said before the final few groups finished their rounds. "I don't know what those guys will shoot, but I wouldn't say I'm the favorite by any means.

"But if I can play well, who knows?"

FIRST FLIGHT: Greg Johnson takes a six-shot lead into the second day after shooting a 1-under 70.

Johnson shot 2 under 34 on the back nine with three birdies at Nos. 12, 15 and 18 to make up for a bogey on the par-5 11th. He leads second-place Bob Geary (76) and third-place Mitch Gault and Bill Stobb (77).

SECOND FLIGHT: Brennan Drugan and Brent Staff took the first-round lead with matching rounds of 79.

Staff beat Drugan by two shots on the front nine, and Drugan beat Staff by two on the back nine.

They lead Joel LaPlount and Daren Simms (80) by one stroke heading to Saturday.

THIRD FLIGHT: Emery Healy and Jeremiah Shimshak separated form the pack during the first 18 holes and are one stroke apart in the top two positions.

Healy sits at 81 and Shimshak at 82 going to the second day. Rick Gorsett is third after an 85.