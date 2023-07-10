The San Antonio Spurs' announcement that top draft choice Victor Wembanyama is done playing in the NBA's Summer League after two games means Central High School graduate Johnny Davis will have to wait to meet up with him on the basketball court.

The Washington Wizards have split their first two games of the summer and play San Antonio in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Davis is building on a strong end to the regular season with his weekend performances in a loss to Indiana and a victory over Boston. Davis scored 17 points in a 91-83 loss to the Pacers and 14 in a 103-98 win over the Celtics.

The former Badger -- he also helped Central win a WIAA Division 2 state championship as a freshman -- has played just about 30 minutes in each game and has made 14 out of 34 shots (41.2 percent). Davis has also made 3 of 8 attempts (37.5 percent) from the 3-point line while averaging 15.5 points.

He was the team's leading scorer against Indiana and second to teammate Ryan Rollins' 17 against Boston.

Davis has also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals while making just three turnovers in nearly 60 minutes.