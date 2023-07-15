HOLMEN — Kaylor Steger learned all he needed to know about Drugan's Castle Mound on Friday and used that knowledge to beat it and 34 other golfers in the championship flight of the Western Wisconsin Open.

Steger shot a 2-under-par 68 and withstood a birdie by runner-up Kelly Kretz on the 18th hole to win a title Saturday in his first attempt at playing in the tournament.

"I didn't know what to expect in seeing (Drugan's) for the first time (for Friday's first round," Steger said. "I knew today and felt felt comfortable."

Steger said he felt more comfortable with what he was hitting off the tees and understood better where to try and hit the ball approaching greens, and that paid off with a 36-hole of 1-under 139 and a one-shot win over Kretz and Joe DeRosa in a battle between professionals at the top of the flight.

DeRosa shots rounds of 68 and 72 to tie Kretz for second place.

Professionals Austin Ehlenfeldt (141) was fourth. Amateur Eric Olson broke into the top five by tying professional Max Hosking for fifth at 142.

Steger entered the event after a winter and spring run on the PGA's Latin America Tour. He played in 11 events and made three cuts. He tied for 11th once, 13th once and 54th once.

"I didn't play up to my standard and didn't get the scores I wanted," said Steger, who graduated from Oak Creek High School in 2014 and won the WIAA Division 1 individual state championship at University Ridge in Madison as a senior. "I was around 100th on the points list.

"I got back two or three weeks ago and just took some time off to relax around the holiday. This was the first (event) for me to gear up for the summer season."

It was a good start, and Steger mentioned a couple of shots as keys to to the winning round on Saturday.

"My second shot on (No.) 7, a par 5, I had 250 (yards) into a wind and hit a 3-hybrid straight at it and had 10 feet for an eagle," he said. "I just missed it, an easy birdie.

"I really played some solid golf on the back nine, then I had the birdie putt that finally went in the hole for me. It was from about 25 feet on the fringe on (No.) 15."

Steger said he tried to ignore the leader board and concentrate on his game. That was made easier by watching Kretz nearly match him shot for shot in his own group.

Steger's 34 on the back nine proved to be enough when Kretz closed out with a 37. Steger's par putt on 18 was the clincher despite Kretz's birdie.

DeRosa, who shot a 72 on Saturday, also closed out with a par on 18.

FIRST FLIGHT: The championship was won by Greg Johnson in a playoff after he and Mitch Gault tied at 152.

Johnson had a seven-shot lead after shooting par with a 70 in the first round, but Gault stormed back by following up a 77 with a 75 and tying the score with a birdie on the ninth hole. Johnson shot an 82 on Saturday.

Doug Hageness was third at 155, and Jim Socha and Tony Friedl tied for fourth at 160.

SECOND FLIGHT: Brennan Drugan was tied for the lead after one day and pulled out a one-shot win over Joel LaPlount by shooting a 7-over 77 for a two-day score of 156.

Drugan was tied with Brent Staff after shooting matching 79s on Friday, and LaPlount matched Drugan's 77 to jump ahead of Staff and Daren Simms and finish at 157.

Simms was third at 162, Jeff Osgood fourth at 167 and staff fifth at 170.

THIRD FLIGHT: Jeremiah Shimshak was in second place after 18 holes, but an 84 was enough to turn a one-stroke deficit into e afour-shot win.

Shimshak shot an 84 for a 36-hole score of 166. That was four strokes better than first-day leader Emery Healy and five ahead of third-place Eric Davidson.