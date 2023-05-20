WEST SALEM — The defending NASCAR Late Model champion at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway seems to be starting a trend.

Mike Carlson won the opening day 25-lap feature in the Late Model division Saturday, claiming the season opener for the second year in a row.

Last season, Carlson did it in his dad’s car after a suspension breakdown forced him out of his primary car. Not only were there no issues this time around, but Carlson liked how his No. 50 car ran.

“On the start, I was quite amazed that the car was as good as it was,” Carlson said. “Everyone started dropping to the bottom and I was still on the outside. With new tires, the track was pretty good and I just rolled with it. The car cornered so well that I think a lot of those guys got tight or it got slippery with the heat in the new tires.”

Tony Bagstad led from the outside pole over pole-sitter Chad Walen, but a plethora of mid-pack challengers moved to the front. Carlson caught one of those hard chargers, Cole Howland, for second before finally getting by Bagstad to take the lead with eight laps to go.

After having to fight off bad luck in last season’s opener, it was Carlson’s competition that was snakebite Saturday.

Skylar Holzhausen, returning to the track full-time for the first time since 2007, had the fastest qualifying time of the division with a 19.383 second lap. Holzhausen was in fourth at the midway point when a mechanical issue left him without power, forcing him to retire. He finished 22nd.

Multi-time Elko Speedway champion Jacob Goede worked his way up to third in a battle with Howland, but contact between the two sent Howland’s No. 1 car spinning into the inside wall on the front stretch with five laps to go.

Howland finished 21st in the garage. Goede was sent to the rear and was forced to settle for 14th.

Carlson jumped out to a huge advantage on the late restart for the victory. Walen worked his way back to second while Bagstad finished third.

In the 15-lap NASCAR Sportsmen feature, Andy Barney found himself the leader on lap one with a gaggle of challengers following him.

Bob Fort and Barney battled side-by-side for several laps, but Barney held out with the help of some lap traffic. Fort took one last shot on the final lap, tapping the bumper of Barney’s No. 96 car. It wasn’t enough.

Barney won the feature, holding Fort to second while Jamie Dummer took third.

Lester Stanfield started 16th in the Hornets 15-lap feature, but it only took him half the distance to pass Terry LaFleur for the lead in the high lane on the quarter-mile track. Stanfield survived a two-lap shootout to win the division’s season opener.

Rob Stanfield put the family name back in victory lane in the following feature, winning the 15-lap Six Shooter feature. Alex Liebsch cut a tire in his win during the novelty “spin to win” race, found a replacement and finished second.

Andy Moore won the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature, winning a battle of No. 19 cars with Michael Stoer. Julie Jorgenson took third after winning her heat race.

The track hosts Buck Buck night next Saturday — with all concession items costing just a dollar — with Late Models, Sportsman and Hornets in action. Street Stocks and Mini-Vans make their season debut with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.