WEST SALEM — The fans and drivers all have a shot to hit it big Saturday at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

While the first 250 adult fans in the door Saturday get free lottery tickets, the NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Model drivers will try and create their own luck with a pair of points-paying features.

Jacob Goede has proven dominant on double feature nights over the last two seasons. Goede won the second leg of the doubleheader on May 27 after sweeping a pair of double features at La Crosse in 2022.

While Goede is poised to make noise any given weekend, there’s another Minnesota driver who’s flown under the radar through five races.

Adam Bendzick from New Prague, Minnesota sits fourth in the standings, the highest of any driver without a win this season. Bendzick has three top-fives and hasn’t finished worse than ninth so far this season. He’s 20 points behind leader Skylar Holzhausen.

While he doesn’t have a victory yet this year at La Crosse, he has an Oktoberfest feature victory and has a winning resume at Elko Speedway and Rockford Speedway. Bendzick hopes his No. 21 car carries the lucky number that lands him in victory lane on Saturday night.

Here are four other drivers who are on the brink of a breakout performance entering the weekend.

Nick Clements, NASCAR Late Models

Only one driver can boast of a top-three finish in each Late Model qualifying session this season, and that’s Nick Clements and his No. 8 car.

Clements doesn’t just have the speed, he’s got consistency come feature time. The West Salem native has three seventh-place finishes along with a fifth and 10th.

Clements hasn’t finished worse than sixth in the La Crosse points since 2017 and looks well on his way to another solid season. He sits fifth behind Bendzick and 22 points back of the lead.

Steve Carlson, NASCAR Late Models

A new car in 2023 has led to a slow start out the gate for the track legend Steve Carlson. His new black No. 66 car started the season with a ninth-place finish and then wound up outside the top 10 three times.

Then, with some new adjustments and a good starting spot, Carlson led the June 10 feature before finishing runner-up to Steve Bachman.

His car might be coming to life at the right time, hoping to pull out a win on double feature night and make up lost ground in the points. Carlson is ninth in the standings.

Justin Berg, Sportsmen

Justin Berg’s No. 75 car has been put through the ringer over the first four features of the season.

Berg has had spins and wrecks in each of the last two features at La Crosse and still came out the other side with solid results. Thanks in part to a lower car count and a win on May 27, Berg is second in the standings and only eight points behind Andy Barney.

If Berg can steer clear of trouble, he might be on his way to taking command of the points lead over the next few weeks.

Carter Horstman, Hornets

Bangor’s Carter Horstman had a standout rookie season with the Hornets last year and is shaping up to top that early in 2023.

Horstman enters Saturday’s race with three straight top-five finishes and sits 21 points behind points leader Ben Thurk. Neither Thurk or Horstman have a win this season and beating Thurk to the punch may be what puts the No. 75 car atop the pack heading into July.

Along with those series, the High School Racing Association and Mini Cup Cars will run at La Crosse with races starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.