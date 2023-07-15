WEST SALEM — One slip up from Steve Bachman late in the NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Model series feature at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday would have handed a win to Brent Kirchner.

Even while he struggled with his car near the finish, Bachman picked up his second feature win of the season by three car lengths over Kirchner.

“The car did a 180 on me with a couple laps to go, but the car did just enough to get me back to the winner’s circle,” Bachman said postrace.

Bachman and Kirchner each picked off cars one-by-one to move up through the field while Steve Carlson held the early lead from pole position. Nick Clements moved around Carlson for the lead on lap 11 with Bachman eventually moving up to second.

With three laps remaining, Bachman managed to get inside of Clements and take the lead on the backstretch with Kirchner following suit.

Bachman of Rockland would manage the lead to the finish while Kirchner took seconds. Jacob Goede finished third, Clements fourth and Carlson fifth.

Schott shines in return

For the first time since an on-track altercation ended his 2022 campaign, Bill Schott returned to the Speedway in a loaded Sportsmen feature and wasted no time putting himself back in the mix.

Schott qualified 10th out of 12 cars, but got his No. 21 car setup well enough for the 15-lap feature to pick up the win. Bob Fort finished second with Mark Challet taking third.

In the 15-laps Hornets feature, Brandon Olson took the lead from pole sitter Bentley Knaack on lap four and held it all the way to the checkered flag. Olson’s win was the first of his career at La Crosse, beating Jacob Iverson in second and Ben Thurk in third.

Charles Vian Jr. had an unlikely challenger late in the Hobby Stock 15-lap feature. After a crash into a tire barrier early, Jacob Bolster found himself battling Vian for the win in the closing laps.

Vian held on for his second feature win of the year. Bolster finished second and Landon Lockington took third.

In a battle of former La Crosse racers, Todd Korish won the Upper Midwest Vintage Racing Series feature over Dan Linnehan.

Alex Liebsch took the lead at the drop of the green flag in the Six Shooter and went on to hold off Matthew Miller for the feature win. While Miller came across the line second in the feature, he came across third in the novelty “third over the line wins” race earlier in the night.

The track will host a special 50-lap Late Model feature next week for the Fair. Sportsmen, Hornets, Street Stocks and Mini Vans will also be in action on Saturday night.