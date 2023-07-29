WEST SALEM — Pole position, normally a spot everyone vies for in motorsports, hadn’t been too kind to Nick Clements entering Saturday night.

“I’ve lost a lot of features starting from the pole,” Clements said. “This is a talented group of people we race with. Anybody can win.

The second of a NASCAR Kwik Trip Late Models double feature changed the story with Clements dominating for his first feature win of the year at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

“I was just fortunate to get a good jump,” Clements said. “Clean air was the key tonight. I had a great handling car that second feature.”

Clements qualified fifth fastest but finished mid-pack in the opening 25-lap feature. One of the key calls he and his team made was not changing their tires prior to the second round of racing.

“We made a minimal change and left all the same tires on,” Clements said. “Some change them and I felt we didn’t need to. It gave us one less thing out of the equation. It seemed like a good call tonight and I’m just super thankful.”

A hard crash in the turn one wall by Ridge Oien brought the caution out on lap two. Afterwards, Clements sailed ahead unopposed for the win.

“This is a huge confidence boost,” Clements said. “I feel like I’ve literally been beat down. The cars always good in qualifying, I just haven’t raced very well. When you have good qualifying speed, you just think it’ll race good and it hasn’t. Don’t know what it is but tonight we changed some stuff and saw what happened.”

Brent Kirchner was running in the top six with 11 laps to go when he spun in turn two to bring out a late caution. He’d have to settle for a 16th place finish.

On the restart, Mike Carlson worked around Adam Degenhardt for second. The top three would hold strong and give the defending track champion Carlson his best finish since winning the season opener in May.

Jacob Goede quietly raced to a pair of top-six finishes, taking fourth in race two. Steve Bachman rounded out the top five.

Holzhausen adds another win

A sixth-place finish in race two capped off a strong night for points leader Skylar Holzhausen, who won the opening feature with a pass for the lead with three laps to go.

The front row of Tony Bagstad and Steve Carlson had pulled a few seconds ahead of the field. Holzhausen, the fastest qualifier of the day, sliced his way through the field to reach third with 10 laps remaining.

Holzhausen overtook Steve Carlson before making his move on Bagstad on the backstretch.

“I just got lucky,” Holzhausen said. “My car was really free from the center of the corner off. We raced clean and it was a good finish. I somehow kept the car underneath me enough to finish it but it was close.”

The No. 78 went to victory lane for the third time this season. Bagstad took second while Steve Carlson remained third. Kirchner finished fourth while Adam Bendzick rounded out the top five.

Bill Schott collected his first win since returning to the Sportsmen division at La Crosse, carrying a comfortable advantage over the field as Bob Fort and Taylor Goldman battled for second.

Fort, fresh off a heat win, took second while Goldman finished third. Andy Barney had the fastest qualifying time of the day but settled for sixth place in the feature.

The early stages of the Hornets feature was chaotic. After a Terry Lafleur spin brought out the caution on lap two, Lafleur had a lengthy discussion from his cockpit with Charles Vian Jr.

Later, Lafleur spun Vain into one of the safety tires to end his night early.

A more civil battle took place near the front where Brandon Olson passed Joey Johnson III with four laps to go to take his second feature win of the year. Johnson took third while Carter Horstman took third after a crash in his heat race.

Adam Moore spent the majority of the Hobby Stock feature trying to chase down Jimmie Jorgenson. When he got there, it was a bump-and-run that gave Moore the win.

In the Six Shooters feature, Rob Stanfield made up six spots on the opening lap and found himself in the lead by lap three. Stanfield won with ease while Tory Lockington beat Matt Miller out for second place.

Ryatt Dobbratz made his move around Kennedy Krueger with two laps remaining in the High School Racing Association feature. Dobbratz won his second-ever HSRA feature with Mitchell Berg taking second and Krueger third.

The Auto Value Trailer Race of Destruction is set for next Saturday at La Crosse while the Kwik Trip Late Models, Sportsmen, Hornets and Street Stocks all race for points.